England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Boult to skip England series, Bracey set for Test debut

Black Caps prioritise World Test Championship final for seamer Trent Boult as England's James Bracey reflects on the freak accident that gifted him a Test spot

Cricket Network

1 June 2021, 08:26 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo