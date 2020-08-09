Squad goals: How your club is shaping up for WBBL|06

The start of the Rebel WBBL contracting period has already thrown up some massive moves, with a host of international stars finding new homes for the upcoming season.

The Perth Scorchers have emerged as the major play maker, signing last season's two highest run scorers in Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, but they are not the only club making bold moves.

The schedule for WBBL|06 was released last month, with the season due to start on October 17 and run until November 29.

There remains a degree of uncertainty around how the tournament will play out due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is the season remains a full 59 matches and more games will be broadcast than ever before!

And although restrictions remain in place in Australia surrounding international travel and quarantine periods, both the league and clubs have confirmed they are committed to bringing in top talent from around the world for this edition of the tournament.

As per previous seasons, clubs have an allowance of up to five marquee players and a maximum of three from overseas.

Australian marquees are those who hold a Cricket Australia contract at the beginning of the WBBL|06 contracting period - which means Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland have all earned marquee status for the first time.

The team salary cap for WBBL|06 will be $312,540.

Teams will be permitted three replacement overseas players (subject to marquee player restrictions) throughout the season, should an import become injured or be called away on national duties. There is no limit on replacements for local players who suffer injuries.

The WBBL|06 trade period will run for the entire contracting period, with clubs required to lock in their full squads for the upcoming season by Friday, September 25.

Here's a definitive guide to how your WBBL club is currently placed alongside some speculation around what they may like to add to improve on last summer's results.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|05 result: Runners-up

WBBL|06 squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus),Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Laura Wolvaardt Out: Sophie Devine (Scorchers)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Stafanie Taylor (WI), Lauren Winfield (Eng, replacement player)

Laura Wolvaardt in full flight at the T20 World Cup // Getty

One day after it was confirmed WBBL|05 player of the tournament Sophie Devine was leaving the Strikers after five seasons to join the Scorchers, Adelaide revealed they had secured South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, one of the game’s most exciting young talents.

The 21-year-old is the Strikers’ first new signing for WBBL|06 and she joins New Zealand great and Adelaide captain Suzie Bates, who already held a multi-year deal, as one of two overseas players secured.

Named South Africa’s best player of 2019-20 last month, Wolvaardt has appeared in the Big Bash previously but struggled to make an impact in her most recent season at the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04, averaging 9.57 in a team that took out the title. She has made enormous strides in her T20 game since – progress she displayed in two stunning knocks during the World Cup, including her 41no from 27 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final.

Adelaide have room to add one final overseas player to their list, and have retained a solid nucleus in Australian star Megan Schutt, New Zealand veteran Bates and talented locals Amanda-Jade Wellington and Tahlia McGrath, who earned her first CA contract this year.

They clearly rate the skills of young fast bowler Darcie Brown highly, with the 17-year-old on a multi-year deal – and after appearances for the Cricket Australia XI and the Governor-General's XI last summer, their early investment in the speedster could begin to pay off this season.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|05 result: Champions

WBBL|06 squad so far: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ)

Ins: TBC Outs: Beth Mooney (Scorchers), Kirby Short (retired)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Haidee Birkett, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippell

Teen leggie puts the Sixers in a spin

Brisbane Heat have been in the thick of the action since the contract period started, re-signing three international stars and appointing a new captain.

Leading run scorer Beth Mooney has departed to join the Scorchers, leaving Brisbane searching for a new opener and wicketkeeper, but the Heat have retained Australian allrounder Jess Jonassen, who has also been named captain of the back-to-back champions following the retirement of Kirby Short.

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will also be back in teal after re-signing, as will gun Kiwi batter Maddy Green who partnered Mooney at the top of the order for much of last season.

Talented locals including Sammy-Jo Johnson and Grace Harris remain off contract, while the Heat have one overseas slot left to fill.

Given Mooney's departure, a strong top-order batter is likely to be the priority when it comes to filling that spot.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|05 result: 7th (four wins, nine losses, one no result)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Nicola Carey (Aus), Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA), Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Belinda Vakarewa

In: Rachel Priest (Thunder) Outs: Erin Fazackerley

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Stephanie Daffara, Katelyn Fryett, Meg Phillips, Emily Smith, Fran Wilson (Eng), Heather Knight (Eng)

The Hobart Hurricanes are shaping up nicely, with 10 members of their 15-player squad already locked in for WBBL|06.

Powerful New Zealand opener and wicketkeeper Rachel Priest will bolster their top order after moving across from the Sydney Thunder, addressing an area where the Hurricanes struggled last season.

The re-signing of explosive South African allrounder Chloe Tryon, who averaged 35 with the incredible strike rate of 178 last season, is another win for the batting line-up, while Belinda Vakarewa has also recommitted to the club after a stellar season that saw her finish as the competition's leading pace bowler.

Without doubt, Vakarewa and Aussie quick Tayla Vlaeminck were the Canes' success stories of WBBL|05, starring with the ball and reaping the benefits of being given greater opportunity and responsibility than at their previous clubs.

Batting was where the Hurricanes struggled, with their top scorer for the season – England captain Heather Knight – finishing 20th on the overall runs tally, while the club struggled to settle on their ideal opening combination - an issue the arrival of Priest helps address.

Another off-contract Thunder player, batter Naomi Stalenberg, has moved to Tasmania for the 50-over WNCL. Now the question is, has coach Salliann Briggs convinced her to sign with the 'Canes as well?

Briggs has confirmed Erin Fazackerly will not play for the Hurricanes this season, after deciding to take a break from cricket when she turned down a state contract with Tasmania earlier this year.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalists

WBBL|06 squad so far: Sophie Molineux (Aus),Georgia Wareham (Aus), Lizelle Lee (SA), Makinley Blows,Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb

Ins: Lizelle Lee (Stars), Ella Hayward (new) Outs: TBC

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Erica Kershaw, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Danielle Wyatt (Eng), Anna Lanning (injury replacement)

Lee powers her way to first century of WBBL|05

The Melbourne Renegades will boast a formidable new opening partnership this season after luring exciting South Africa opener Lizelle Lee across from the Melbourne Stars.

Lee is likely to slot in at the top of the order alongside World Cup-winning Australia allrounder and Renegades opener Sophie Molineux, who has committed to a new two-year deal with the club.

Lee, 28, has two WBBL centuries to her name and hit 475 runs at a strike rate of 131.94 last season.

QUICK SINGLE Protea swaps Stars for Renegades for WBBL|06

Molineux, who is potent both with the bat and her left-arm spin, has been a part of the Renegades set-up since WBBL|01, a period that has seen her evolve into a key cog in the Australia’s world champion squad.

Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale and Makinley Blows have also re-signed, while the club is looking to the future with the recruitment of 16-year-old Ella Hayward.

Hayward was a standout performer at last season’s under-18 National Championships, averaging 46.8 with the bat and collecting 17 wickets at 11.73 with her off-spin.

The Renegades still have two international player spots to fill.

New Zealanders Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu have been club regulars in recent seasons but have yet to recommit for the upcoming tournament, while the arrival of opener Lee could mean England’s Danni Wyatt, who performed that role alongside Molineux last season, is headed elsewhere.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|05 result: 8th (2 wins, 12 losses)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Meg Lanning (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus),Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Alana King, Elyse Villani

Ins: Meg Lanning (Scorchers) Outs: Lizelle Lee (Renegades) Kristen Beams (retired)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Lucy Cripps, Tess Flintoff, Emma Inglis, Nicola Hancock, Erin Osbourne, Angela Reakes, Mignon du Preez (SA), Katey Martin (NZ), Madeline Penna (injury replacement)

Mighty Meg mauls Hurricanes for maiden WBBL ton

The Megastar returns! The Stars wasted no time getting the paperwork done once the contract embargo lifted, confirming Australia captain Meg Lanning will return to the club after three years out west.

Her return is a major boost for the club, who endured a torrid run last season after being ravaged by injury.

Lanning is their only confirmed signing to date, joining the five members of their WBBL|05 group who remained under contract.

QUICK SINGLE Clean slate as Lanning plots new path for Stars

In good news for the Stars, two Australians with international experience, Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland, were already secured on multi-year deals.

With a relatively clean slate to pursue new talent and with three overseas spots to fill, new coach Trent Woodhill will have been busy - so expect further big announcements from the club over the coming weeks.

Woodhill took over after a major restructure at Cricket Victoria and marks the end of a period of off-field upheaval: the club parted ways with David Hemp and had landed a major coup with the signing of Australian high-performance guru Leah Poulton, only for Cricket NSW to lure her away with the offer of a new role heading up their female pathway.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalist

WBBL|06 squad so far: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Beth Mooney (Aus), Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Heather Graham, Emma King, Piepa Cleary

Ins: Beth Mooney (Heat), Sophie Devine (Strikers) Outs: Meg Lanning (Stars)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Taneale Peschel, Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Amy Jones (Eng), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Kim Garth (Ire)

Devastating Devine smacks five consecutive sixes

In case anyone was worried how the Scorchers would fare following Meg Lanning's departure, those fears were rapidly put to rest when the club pulled off the biggest signing coup in the competition's history, landing superstars Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine.

Devine, who hit 769 runs and took 19 wickets last season in the most dominant individual campaign in the competition's history, takes over as skipper and will open the batting alongside Mooney, who struck 743 runs in the Heat's triumphant WBBL|0 campaign.

Both credited the chance to work with new coach Shelley Nitschke (also Australia's assistant) as a major drawcard and the big-name recruitment spree may not be over yet, either, as the Scorchers have room for another two overseas players on their marquee list.

Last summer, the Scorchers had England’s Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver, and Ireland’s Kim Garth on their books.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jones has strong ties to Perth and is expected take the gloves again in WBBL|06, although the Scorchers have yet to confirm such a move.

Should she return, it would strengthen a top order that is already the envy of the competition: Devine, Mooney, experienced Australian batter Nicole Bolton and talented allrounder Heather Graham.

Given the batting depth, it seems likely the Scorchers will look to round out their international contingent with a bowler.

Aside from WBBL|05 squad member Sciver, other targets include could English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone – who would no doubt be tempted by the chance to work with Nitschke – or speedster Anya Shrubsole, who played for the Perth club in WBBL|02.

Allrounder Devine will be joined in Perth’s pace ranks by Graham and Piepa Cleary, while off-spinners Bolton, Jemma Barsby and Emma King are the spinners currently on the Scorchers’ books.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|05 result: 5th (7 wins, 7 losses)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Ellyse Perry (c) (Aus), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Ashleigh Gardner (Aus), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke

Ins: TBC Outs: TBC

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Sarah Aley, Alisha Bates, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith

Healy back in form with sizzling knock to sign off WBBL|05

It almost goes without saying that no team is in a better position than the Sixers.

After the shock of last season, which saw them miss the finals for the first time in the WBBL's history following Ellyse Perry's shoulder injury and some wayward form from their main stars, the Sixers are already in an enviable season heading into WBBL|06.

Hanging on to the services of captain Perry is a huge bonus after the canny decisions to extend Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns' contracts prior to the start of last season.

Even if global circumstances were to prevent Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk making the journey from South Africa, any squad boasting Perry, Healy, Burns, Ashleigh Gardner and Lauren Cheatle is in a very good position.

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|05 result: 6th (5 wins, 8 losses, 1 no result)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Rachael Haynes (c) (Aus), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Ins: TBC Outs: Rachel Priest (Hurricanes), Alex Blackwell, Rene Farrell (both retired)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Lisa Griffith, Kate Peterson, Naomi Stalenberg, Nida Dar (Pak), Shabnim Ismail (SA)

Darlington named WBBL|05 Young Gun

The Sydney Thunder have a few immediate questions to answer following the news powerful New Zealand opener Rachel Priest has signed with the Hurricanes, and after the retirements of veterans Alex Blackwell and Rene Farrell.

Blackwell was the Thunder's top run scorer in WBBL|05 and while Sydney have a star in the making in teenager Litchfield, they will be searching for an experienced batter or allrounder to bolster that middle order .

With three overseas spots to fill, seeking an international opener to replace Priest could well be a priority.

Darlington was the Thunder's leading wicket taker last season and looms as a natural successor to Farrell, and the club has confirmed the young gun will remain on their books for WBBL|06.