Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Khawaja airs frustration at Shield schedule shift

Queensland will head home after their thrilling win over Tasmania and not stay in Adelaide as originally planned

Andrew Ramsey at Gladys Elphick Park

13 October 2020, 09:22 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo