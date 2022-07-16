Vale Peter Young: Cricket's beloved 'corporate larynx'

Cricket Australia lost one of its finest servants this week with the passing of former General Manager of Public Affairs Peter Young.

From 2002 to 2014, Peter earned the reputation as cricket's corporate conscience providing wise counsel on delicate public issues to chief executives, chairmen and some of the greatest cricketers our country has ever seen.

In a world of instant communication and in a sport the evokes strong emotions and global media attention, both celebration and controversy are part of everyday life. For more than a decade Peter helped cricket successfully manage that attention – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – forging a path that allowed the game to prosper.

Peter in his famous bow tie became a symbol for CA's drive to become a sporting body that championed openness and greater media access for those covering the game. His firm view was that cricket belonged to the Australian people and that CA had an obligation to keep them informed of its developments.

Peter was often seen wearing his trademark bow tie // AFP

As then chief executive James Sutherland’s right-hand man and self-titled "corporate larynx", he was a source of great institutional wisdom, widely respected and admired by journalists around the world for his insight and integrity.

His time and experience in cricket, and passion for it, meant other important stakeholders afforded him equal admiration. State and international cricket boards, governments, charity partners, broadcasters and sponsors were naturally drawn to Peter. His generosity of spirit, thoughtfulness, care, creativity and trademark humour became known to all.

In 2003, when the dominant Australian men's team was receiving widespread public criticism for its on-field behaviour, many in cricket's leadership asked Peter how to fix the negative headlines. His direct response was not to blame the media, explaining in his clear and pragmatic style that if the behaviour improves so too will the coverage. He became the driving force behind a dramatic culture change program which ultimately led the players to commit to their own code of conduct where they were prepared to take ownership of their behaviour.

Peter's influence stretched far and wide. He established CA's charity program, Cricket Cares, which uses the game's popularity to drive positive community outcomes. This involved the creation of the now famous Pink Test for the McGrath Foundation, raising awareness and millions of dollars to place breast care nurses in communities across the country.

His passion for cricket and integrity made him widely respected and admired by journalists around the world // AFP

When the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami struck on Boxing Day 2004, Peter, working in partnership with the International Cricket Council, played a leading role bringing the World XI v Asian XI World Tsunami Appeal to the MCG, resulting in over $14 million dollars being raised for the humanitarian effort.

He pioneered responsible consumption of alcohol programs to improve crowd behaviour at international matches and championed action that used cricket's power to bring diverse Australians of different national and cultural backgrounds together in their common love of the game.

A gifted storyteller, he was a leading voice for the greater promotion of women's cricket and advocated for the important role cricket plays helping men, women and children lead healthy, active lifestyles.

Despite Peter's many and varied accomplishments, perhaps his greatest legacy at CA is the impact he had on those who worked for him and with him. As an inspirational leader who fostered the careers of countless staff, he believed in the potential of young people, coaching and instilling confidence in them to do great things. In return he was universally loved and admired.

Cricket Australia extends its heartfelt condolences to Peter's wife Sally, children Wes and Tessa, his extended family and many friends at this sad time. Peter will be sadly missed but the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people will never be forgotten.