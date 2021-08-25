England v India Tests - Men's

'We're not going to back down': Scene set for fiery third Test

India's skipper says his side was provoked during their victory at Lord's as England return to Headingley for the first time since the 2019 Ashes

PA

25 August 2021, 07:03 AM AEST

