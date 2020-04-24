Watch a classic Australia v India ODI in full

This Sunday, watch a full replay of Australia’s nail-biting 2004 one-day international against India at the SCG

Martin Smith

24 April 2020, 06:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo