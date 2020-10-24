WBBL|06: All You Need To Know Guide

What's different about this season?

Like the trans-Tasman international series and the Marsh Sheffield Shield, the pandemic has forced some major changes to the sixth edition of the WBBL.

In great news, a full 59-game season has been scheduled, however border closures and quarantine restrictions mean it will be played entirely in a Sydney hub across a five-week period.

Games will be played at North Sydney Oval, Drummoyne Oval, Hurstville Oval, Showgrounds Stadium and Blacktown International Sports Park, while all eight teams will be staying in the WBBL Village at Sydney Olympic Park.

When does it start?

This Sunday! The season is set to start with a bang at North Sydney Oval, starting with a showdown between Perth Scorchers and their star recruit Beth Mooney, and reigning champions Brisbane Heat (aka Mooney's former team). Then, the local rivals go head to head in a Sydney Smash.

Meanwhile at Hurstville Oval, Adelaide Strikers begin their season against Hobart Hurricanes, before the Renegades take on the Stars in a Melbourne derby.

How can I watch?

In great news for fans, more matches will be broadcast on television than ever before. Two games will be aired on Channel 7, Fox Cricket and Kayo each Saturday and Sunday throughout the regular season, as well as the semi-finals and final.

The remaining matches can be streamed live and free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, through our match centre and Apple TV. It's simple to do and doesn't cost you a cent – CA Live app users tap 'More' in the bottom bar then 'Sign Up' in the top right. On desktop or mobile web, just click here, fill in a few basic details and enjoy some live cricket!

In a bonus for subscribers, those streams will also be able to be watched through Kayo Sports.

You can also listen to 49 matches on ABC radio this season.

Clinical Heat stay on track for back-to-back

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of WBBL|06 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights, reports and interviews from our reporters on the ground throughout the competition.

You can also catch up on all the latest WBBL news via The Scoop podcast, where cricket.com.au's own Laura Jolly and Emily Collin discuss the all the action, catch up with players and gain expert insights from former Australia leg-spinner turned ABC commentator Kristen Beams.

Can I head along to watch?

In great news for fans in Sydney, you can! Crowds will be permitted at every match at Showground Stadium, Saturday and Sunday games at North Sydney Oval, and Wednesday matches at Blacktown International Sportspark.

These games will be COVID safe events and capacity is strictly limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no box office sales at the venue. Patrons are urged to stay at home if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms and maintain physical distancing inside the venue.

Who should I look out for?

Australia's T20 World Cup winners will be back in action and coming into the series primed after their trans-Tasman series win over New Zealand last month.

Happily, they are spread across all eight teams, so no matter which game you tune into, you'll see a world champion in action.

In other exciting news, the world's best players have once again made their way down under to feature in the world's best women's domestic T20 tournament.

Each club can have a total of five marquee players, with a maximum of three from overseas, and this year there are eight New Zealand, six England, eight South Africa and two West Indies players contracted.

WBBL|06 marquees

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath (both Aus), Suzie Bates (NZ), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Stafanie Taylor (WI)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince (both Aus), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr (both NZ), Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey (Aus), Chloe Tryon (SA), Rachel Priest (NZ), Hayley Matthews (WI), Hayley Jensen (NZ, replacement player)

Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham (both Aus), Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (both NZ), Lizelle Lee (SA)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland (both Aus), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt (both Eng), Mignon du Preez (SA)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (Aus), Sophie Devine (NZ), Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (both Eng)

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (all Aus), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (both SA)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (Aus), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont (both Aus), Shabnim Ismail (SA)

Who won last year?

Last year Brisbane Heat made it back-to-back titles after they overcame Adelaide Strikers in the final at Allan Border Field. They have a three-peat in their sights but have lost leading run-scorer Mooney to the Scorchers, while Sammy-Jo Johnson has signed with the Thunder and title-winning skipper Kirby Short has retired.

After an unprecedented period of player movement, this season is shaping up as one of the most even to date.

How is my team looking?

Click the links below for a detailed preview of each club heading into the opening weekend, including the squads, the ins and outs and players to watch.

