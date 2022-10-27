'Different World Cup': The crucial factor in MCG clash

For weeks, the unrelenting heavens have been the number one topic of conversation among Melburnians, so it is little surprise that when Australia and England's respective strategists meet ahead of the Ashes rivals' biggest men's T20 match in more than a decade, the weather will be a major consideration.

Amid state-wide flooding as Victoria endures its wettest October on record, England's T20 World Cup campaign took a hit on account of the weather and a tactical blunder against Ireland that has further increased the stakes for Friday night's encounter at the MCG.

England have conceded they left big-hitters Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone in the sheds for too long after their top-order lost early wickets and then failed to keep up with the asking rate before rain ended the match early.

Even Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie admitted their upset victory probably would not have happened had the game gone for even one more delivery given the late surge by Moeen, left stranded on 24 off only 12 balls with England five behind on the DLS system.

"When you see someone like Moeen come out who is a highly skilled player whacking it like that, there's some things that we would have done differently, definitely," said Matthew Mott, England's outback Queensland-born head coach.

While Mott, who has roped in fellow Australians Michael Hussey and David Saker to join his support staff, admitted they would have approached Wednesday's run chase differently in hindsight, he insisted making tactical calls based on the forecast is fraught with danger.

"I think if that chase had gone the distance, with the batting that we still had in the shed, we would have found a way," said the former Australian women’s team mentor.

"(But) you've got to be really careful in those chases to don't put all your eggs in the Duckworth Lewis basket as well.

"If we got bowled out trying to get ahead of the rate, we would have looked silly."

Which essentially sums up the conundrum and extra tactical dimension teams need to consider for a tournament being played amidst a La Niña weather event.

"I think it's going to be a very different World Cup," Mott said. "That adaptability and that ability to make really quick decisions on the run is going to be crucial in the next few games."

With more rain forecast for Friday, England will not want to make the same mistake twice.

For the Aussies, captain Aaron Finch is eager for his charges not to worry about conditions. Nor are major changes, like a recall for Steve Smith, likely, with the versatility of their incumbents instead set to be trusted.

"Our side structures up pretty similar regardless (of conditions)," said Finch. "We've gone with a quite aggressive batting line-up with a powerful middle order in terms of (Glenn) Maxwell, (Marcus) Stoinis, (Tim) David, (Matthew) Wade at 4-7.

"So not a huge amount changes from our point of view. We feel as though each player can play their role and the situation really well.

"Playing a T20 World Cup at this time of year, the weather is inevitable. All you can do as a team is plan and prepare as well as you can for everything, which we've done every game so far.

"Our players are experienced enough to adapt to a shortened game if need be, but you can't let that consume you and think too much about it.

"Our players have played enough cricket that they can do it (adjust for a rain-shortened game) on their own."

One slip-up in the group-stage of a World Cup in its current form can be, but is usually not, a death sentence.

Just ask last year's Australian title-winners, who bounced back from a thrashing by England to win the tournament in what they have since labelled a turning point in their T20 approach.

"You often lose a game early and for some teams that's actually quite liberating and frees them up to play with more of an aggressive mindset," said Mott.

A second stumble, however, may be impossible to come back from, making this match a potential knockout, though much will also be defined by the England-New Zealand match next week.

Not since the 2010 World T20 final in Barbados has as much been on the line for a match in this format between Australia and England.

While Finch stressed "no one can try any harder" for a high-stakes games, he did concede that "it doesn't get much bigger" than a game at a near-full MCG.

"There's a lot on the line," he said. "It will be a great occasion and hopefully the weather clears up and we can have a great game."

