Six New Zealand cities to host 2021 World Cup

Australia's bid for ODI World Cup redemption will take place in New Zealand early next year, with the host cities for the tournament revealed

Laura Jolly

23 January 2020, 03:12 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo