Victoria edge ahead after 18-wicket day at MCG

Ball continues to dominate bat at the MCG as Victoria edged ahead courtesy of a dominant performance by the home seamers

Marcus Harris has departed cheaply for the second time in as many days but the fringe Test opener's twin failures haven't stopped Victoria from holding a 225-run lead over NSW in their Marsh Sheffield Shield match.

After being dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings on Thursday, Harris made just 11 before being dismissed by Chris Tremain at the MCG on Friday.

Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as Victoria ended day two on 6-131, after NSW were skittled for 102 in their first innings earlier in the day.

Peter Handscomb (40 not out) and Mitch Perry will be at the crease when play resumes on Saturday.

Opener Travis Dean and Handscomb were looking comfortable with Victoria at 2-90 before the hosts lost 3-2, including the in-form Matt Short for a duck.

Short appeared to cop a rough lbw decision before allrounder Will Sutherland departed next ball to put NSW captain Moises Henriques on a hat-trick.

Harris' poor start to the Shield season has done his prospects of a call-up to the Test squad no favours; the 31-year-old was out for 0 and 10 in a loss against Queensland last week.

Harris was in the squad for the Ashes tour this year but didn't play a Test as David Warner hung onto his spot at the top of the order.

But Warner has signalled his intent to end his Test career after the New Year's match at the SCG, creating a spot to be Usman Khawaja's partner for the two-game series against West Indies later in January.

The Blues, without a Shield win since February 2022, were on track for their lowest-ever score at the MCG when they collapsed to 8-54.

But NSW were saved from that potential embarrassment by veteran quick Jackson Bird, who top-scored with 29 at No.10.

Bird and allrounder Jack Edwards (27) put on a 48-run ninth-wicket partnership to steer the Blues out of unwanted record-breaking territory.

Victoria's quicks Fergus O'Neill (4-23), Scott Boland (3-36) and Mitch Perry (3-26) did all the damage, with Test spinner Todd Murphy not even required to bowl.

