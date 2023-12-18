Aussies trim squad for Boxing Day Test

Pakistan's fourth-innings capitulation in Perth and an eight-day break has Australia on track to play an unchanged XI in Melbourne

Speedster Lance Morris will return to the Perth Scorchers after being omitted from Australia's squad for this summer's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Morris's omission is the only change with selectors trimming the 14-player squad they had in Perth to 13 for Melbourne.

Australia's front-line attack has pulled up well from the 360-run win over Pakistan in the opening NRMA Insurance match in Perth, increasing the chances Australia fields an unchanged XI.

Australia squad for Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Chasing 450 for victory, Pakistan were skittled for 89 in just 30.2 overs on Sunday, handing Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The light workload means workhorses Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be fresh and raring to go for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

That could spell bad news for cult hero Scott Boland's hopes of making another fairytale Boxing Day appearance after his memorable haul of 6-7 against England in 2021.

But barring any mishaps to Starc, Cummins or Hazlewood over the next eight days, Boland's services won't be needed at the MCG this year.

"I don't think injuries are going to be an issue, so I dare say it will be a pretty similar line-up at this stage," Cummins said of the XI who will play in the Boxing Day Test.

"I think all the bowlers are pretty fresh after (the win in Perth). It's basically the ideal start to the summer."

The way Pakistan capitulated on a cracking Perth Stadium deck could have a lingering psychological effect for the tourists.

08:09 Play video Australia v Pakistan 2023-24 | First Test | Day 4

"We know from travelling overseas, if you go to foreign conditions and if you're a batter and you don't score runs, you start questioning things," Cummins said.

"As a bowler if you haven't had a huge impact, you start looking at your own game perhaps a bit more than you do at home.

"We love these conditions. We know these conditions really well. I think that's what makes playing and winning away from home so difficult.

"I know we will have a pretty stress-free week going into Boxing Day. I think everyone's in a really good place."

Pakistan will have the chance to iron out their kinks during a two-day tour match against Victoria at the Junction Oval, starting Friday.

The match will give Marcus Harris another chance to push his case to replace the retiring David Warner later this summer, while Peter Handscomb and Will Pucovski are also set to play.

The only injury worry for the Aussies was eased on Sunday when an x-ray of Marnus Labuschagne's finger cleared him of any fracture after being struck on the third afternoon. But he was able to bat unhindered in the Perth nets before play on day four and played a full part in the field.

For Morris, National Selector George Bailey said he "will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise."

His return to action will likely come in Wednesday's KFC BBL match against the Hobart Hurricanes with the Scorchers to play their next three games in Perth. They also hold the Renegades on Boxing Day and Strikers on January 3 before they hit the road again.

– with AAP

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia win by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi