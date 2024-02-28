Star Australian pair call stumps on umpiring careers

Veteran umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Wilson say the time is right for 'new challenges' after lengthy careers officiating at the top level

Two of Australia's most respected umpires have announced their retirement from Cricket Australia's (CA) elite panel, with Bruce Oxenford and Paul Wilson to officiate one final time together this week.

The Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland at the WACA Ground, starting Friday, will be Oxenford and Wilson's last engagement for CA.

Oxenford, a veteran of 70 Tests (including eight women's Tests) and 109 men's and women's ODIs, spent 13 years on the ICC Elite Panel before retiring from international ranks in January 2021.

He continued on with the CA's National Umpiring Panel, and has now officiated in 75 first-class matches, 50 List A matches and 43 KFC BBL games.

The 63-year-old will be fondly remembered for the iconic forearm guard he liked to use to protect himself from balls flying his way.

Oxenford wearing his trusty arm guard during the 2019 men's ODI World Cup // Getty

The piece of equipment looked so much like a superhero weapon, that England star Joe Root dubbed Oxenford "Captain America" during an ODI clash with Sri Lanka in 2016.

Wilson, affectionately known as 'Blocker', spent 11 years on the ICC International Panel and officiated in nine men's and women's Tests, 51 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals.

His 62 first-class matches included four Sheffield Shield finals and 61 List A matches.

Wilson was a well-known figure on the BBL scene, officiating in five finals among his 88 matches.

Wilson chats to Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon during the SCG Test against India in 2021 // Getty

The 52-year-old, who played one Test and 11 ODIs for Australia, will continue to umpire in various franchise tournaments around the world.

"I am forever grateful to Cricket Australia for signing me to the Project Panel, following in the footsteps of Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker," Wilson said in a statement.

"This profession has enabled me to travel the world, be a part of some amazing cricket matches and make lifelong friends along the way.

"I'm truly honoured to be able to spend my last first-class match with 'Ox'."

Oxenford said he felt fortunate to have also been able to travel the world as part of his job.

"I am looking forward to whatever new challenges lie ahead off the field," he said.

