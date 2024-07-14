Samson, Kumar help India complete dead-rubber win

An Indian side without some of their luminaries still proved far too good for Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson has blasted a brisk 58 from 45 balls and seamer Mukesh Kumar took 4-22 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs at the Harare Sports Club to complete a 4-1 victory in their five-game T20 International series.

After being sent in to bat by their hosts on Sunday, a youthful India, without several regulars, posted 6-167 in their 20 overs before bowling out Zimbabwe for 125 in reply to complete a comfortable win.

Samson struck four sixes and was the only one of the visitors' batters to post a score of significance. Shivam Dube blazed his way to 26 from 12 deliveries before he was run out.

Zimbabwe were still in the chase at 3-85 in the 13th over, but lost four wickets for the addition of 12 runs to lose momentum.

Their collapse started with the loss of top-scorer Dion Myers for 34 from 32 balls.

Kumar was the pick of the tourists' bowlers with career-best figures as he took wickets at the start and end of the Zimbabwe innings, with fellow seamer Shivam Dube taking 2-25 in four overs.