Why big-game specialist Mooney can cover Healy void

Beth Mooney's role at the top crucial will be crucial for the T20 World Cup semi-final, as Alyssa Healy remains no certainty to return from a foot injury

Beth Mooney's big-game prowess will be crucial to Australia's push for a fourth straight T20 World Cup title, with Alyssa Healy no certainty to return from a foot injury.

Australia remained unsure on Tuesday whether Healy would feature in the finals, after being left on crutches following last week's foot injury against Pakistan.

Healy's fate remains with medical staff, with the captain not expected to train on Tuesday but yet to be officially ruled out of the tournament.

India's group-stage exit has also impacted Healy's chances, with Australia now slated to play the first semi-final on Thursday night (1am Friday morning AEDT) in Dubai, rather than the second semi-final on Friday (1am Saturday).

Australia will face England, South Africa or West Indies, depending on results in the other group.

If Healy does miss out, it is likely that Grace Harris will open alongside Mooney, after the big-hitting Queenslander struck 40 against India earlier this week.

But still, it is Mooney who will shoulder the load at the top of the order.

Regarded as Australia's most reliable player through their run of dominance, data now shows that Mooney has been the world's best-performing batter in big games.

Mooney’s record in knockout games

T20 World Cup semi-finals and finals: 255 runs at 63.75 ODI World Cup semi-finals and finals: 106 runs at 53 WBBL Finals: 140 runs at 70

She has hit half-centuries in her past three T20 World Cup knockout games, while her average of 63 sits above any player with more than three innings in semi-finals and finals.

Mooney's record extends to 50-over World Cups, where she averages 53 in finals matches, while she is also the leading run-scorer in all WBBL finals matches.

"The beauty of World Cups is you're playing a different team every time," Mooney told AAP ahead of the tournament.

"You have to let the last thing go and there's not really any demon on your shoulder about a certain player getting you out all the time or a different way.

"It's always a different opportunity in each game.

"Whereas sometimes in a bilateral series, you might play three ODIs and three T20s against the same bowlers. You start to overthink against them.

"I think that's maybe why I have done OK in the past. Because I can let things go pretty easily and worry about the next thing. Hopefully that trend continues."

If Australia do lose Healy, their other option would be moving Phoebe Litchfield up to open alongside Mooney.

Litchfield has batted at the top of the order in 50-over cricket, but feels comfortable in the middle in T20s.

"I actually really love that position in this side," Litchfield said.

"Coming in after the likes of Pez (Ellyse Perry) and Ash (Gardner), it gives me so much confidence to come in and play freely.

"In the future I can potentially work my way up. But I feel like I would get impostor syndrome if I was above them. I'm very content."

For the full list of fixtures click here.