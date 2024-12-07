Molineux returns as Aussies bat first in second ODI

Australia have made one change, while Minnu Mani is making her ODI debut for India in the second one-dayer

Sophie Molineux has returned to Australia's XI as the hosts seek a series-sealing win in the second one-day international against Brisbane.

Australia are batting first at Allan Border Field after captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss while there is one change to their XI with Molineux replacing leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

India have also made a change as they look to bounce back from their heavy defeat in Thursday's opening game, with spinner Minnu Mani making her ODI debut and replacing Titas Sadhu.

Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia are bracing for a fired-up India to come out with a point to prove.

After being dismissed for 100 in the first ODI on Wednesday, India had their total eclipsed within 17 overs as Australia made light work of the chase.

"I'm sure they wouldn't be too pleased with how they went about the innings the other day," Kim Garth said on Saturday.

"I can't imagine them coming out anything but firing tomorrow.

"They have a lot of world-class players in their line-up and I'm sure they'll come out firing.

"We have had some really good games of cricket against India over the years, the last few years in particular."

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT