Aussies expect India to come out fighting in second ODI

India debutant Titas Sadhu says one poor game does not make India a bad team, as the tourists look to hit back at the Aussies

Australia are bracing for a fired-up India to come out with a point to prove in Sunday's second ODI in Brisbane, following their series-opening trouncing.

After being dismissed for 100 in the first ODI on Wednesday, India had their total eclipsed within 17 overs as Australia made light work of the chase.

The result continued an up-and-down run for the tourists in recent months.

They failed to make the semi-finals of a World Cup event for the first time in eight years in October's T20 tournament, before beating New Zealand 2-1 in an ODI series.

Several of India's players have spent the past five weeks in Australia for the WBBL, with the final two ODIs of this series their last before returning home.

But Australia's players do not expect India to be merely counting down the days before their return home, ahead of Sunday's must-win match for the visitors.

"I'm sure they wouldn't be too pleased with how they went about the innings the other day," Australia's seamer Kim Garth said.

"I can't imagine them coming out anything but firing tomorrow.

"They have a lot of world-class players in their line-up and I'm sure they'll come out firing.

"We have had some really good games of cricket against India over the years, the last few years in particular."

Garth was one of the causes of India's problems on Wednesday.

The Irish-born medium-pacer took 1-20 from eight overs in the series opener, while at the other end Megan Schutt ran through the Indians, taking a career-best 5-19.

"We complement each other really well, Schutter swinging the ball in and myself swinging it away," Garth said.

"It's always nice to bowl down the other end with Schutter, she's not going to miss much."

Speaking to media in Brisbane on Saturday, India quick Titas Sadhu declared one poor game was not reflective of India as a team.

Sadhu, 20, made her one-day debut in the series opener, but went wicketless in her 4.2 overs.

The right-armer took a career-best 4-17 against Australia in a T20I in Mumbai in January, and Sadhu said she was eager to dish out more of the same to the Aussies in the final two games of this series.

"It was a long wait for me from my T20 debut to my one-day debut, but it was an amazing feeling," Sadhu said.

"The match did not go the way we wanted it to, but I'm sure that will bounce back strong.

"The major thing that we have talked about is that one match doesn't make you a good team or a bad team.

"We'll just keep on doing the processes that we have followed until now, and go there and try to put on the best show we can.

"We have played some good cricket this year, and we'll take (confidence) from that."

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT