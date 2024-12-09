Unleashing the full power of batting depth the next step: Perry

Australia's response to their shock T20 World Cup exit is to push their capabilities with the bat with India so far bearing the brunt

Australia will continue to push the boundaries of what their batting line-up is capable of as they keep one eye on next year’s ODI World Cup, Ellyse Perry has declared following Sunday’s batting blitz against India.

The format was different, but Australia’s 8-371 at Allan Border Field was the first hint of how the team, and their batting group in particular, are responding to October’s T20 World Cup semi-final defeat.

Perry, Australia’s most experienced player, partnered with their newest debutant Georgia Voll as both struck dominant hundreds, in what was ultimately a 122-run series-sealing win over a usually formidable opponent.

"We've had lots of conversations about our batting in the last week or so, and where we want to move that to," Perry said.

"Today just provided a really good opportunity to do that. I was just fortunate to come out at three and have that chance.

"For me, it was probably just the way it was set up by Phoebe (Litchfield) and Georgia at the start there, they just set the tone really well.

"We're just trying to play as positively as we can, make the most of the incredible depth that we've got in our team, and just look to keep pushing ourselves.

"I think just the whole general feel amongst the group is that we're really trying to strive for something new here.

"I don't think we really know what's possible yet as a group."

Australia reviewed their semi-final defeat to South Africa when they first arrived in camp in Brisbane last week.

It was one poor day that followed an undefeated group stage, where a total of 5-135 in reasonable conditions batting first was found sorely wanting as the Proteas reeled it in with eight wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare.

But Perry said Australia’s review looked beyond that, as they discussed how they wanted to continue to evolve as a team across formats.

"In a lot of respects it was nice to have about a month or so and let the emotion fall out of it, and then just talk really candidly with one another around where that went wrong," Perry said.

"It was one game. I think we're wanting to look more broadly than that as just a group about where we want to take our game, regardless of what happened that semi-final.

"It's always a nice catalyst when you've had a loss to then be able to discuss things.

"But for us as a team, we just want to keep pushing the boundaries, and that's beyond World Cup semis and results and more about how we play."

In Perry’s eyes, the potential for where Australia can take their game is limitless, and the arrival of Voll supports that view.

The 21-year-old Queenslander was only called into the Australia squad when captain and opener Alyssa Healy was ruled out through injury.

But her impact has been immediate – in the opening one-dayer, Voll weathered the storm of wickets falling around her to finish unbeaten on 46 in a small chase after India were bowled out for 101.

Given the opportunity to bat first on Sunday, she powered her way to 101 from 87 deliveries.

Voll will get one more shot to open in Wednesday’s series finale, but then in all likelihood will have cede her spot to Healy, who is set to return to the squad for three ODIs in New Zealand later this month.

"She’s just really unflappable, and just seems to take every opportunity in her stride," Perry said of Voll.

"I think that's all you can ask of any player, is to continue to push everyone around them and play the best they can and make the most of any opportunity they get.

"If they are able to seize that, rewards come, whether it's straight away or down the track.

"In Georgia's case, she's firmly put herself in the mind of the team and selectors going forward, that's for sure."

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 122 runs

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT