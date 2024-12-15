Tahuhu out, White Ferns add fresh face for Australia challenge

Two big outs for New Zealand for their home ODI series against Australia with "360 degree" newcomer Bella James called up

New Zealand's hopes of automatic qualification for next year's ICC Women's World Cup have taken another blow with veteran quick Lea Tahuhu ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Tahuhu suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Canterbury Magicians in a Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield game last month. The 34-year-old had to withdraw from the game after bowling the first delivery of her second over.

00:42 Play video Kiwis cock-a-hoop after Tahuhu castles Perry with raw pace

In another change to their squad for the series in Wellington, the White Ferns have given top-order batter Bella James her maiden call-up.

James replaces Georgia Plimmer, who had sustained a bone stress reaction in her left hip in India last month, which, according to a New Zealand Cricket statement, will rule her out of cricket until next year.

James, who is likely to open for the Kiwis, has been described by White Ferns selector Sarah Tsukigawa as a powerful batter with the ability to "hit 360 degrees around the ground".

The 25-year-old's inclusion has come as a reward for her exploits in the HBJ Shield this season, where she has scored 293 runs from five outings, including a century, at a whopping average of 97.66.

The Otago Sparks batter sits behind only senior international pro Maddy Green on the list of the leading run-scorers in the ongoing one-day competition.

"We're really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket," Tsukigawa was quoted as saying in the NZ Cricket statement.

"She's been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity.

"It's exciting to be introducing another batter into the White Ferns mix.

"We see that if there can be more competition for roles, that will continue to raise the quality of the group."

The recently crowned T20 World Cup champions have not had a smooth run in the one-day format. With only nine wins from 21 games in the 2022-25 Women's Championship cycle, they currently sit on the sixth place on the points table.

Only the top five teams apart from hosts India directly qualify for the World Cup. New Zealand are faced with an uphill task of taking on the top-ranked Aussies in their last three games with Bangladesh and West Indies hot on their heels.

Pride is also on the line for the Kiwis as they aim to win back the Rose Bowl trophy for the first time since 2018.

They will be hoping that James can carry her confidence into international cricket and fast bowler Rosemary Mair, who was the champions' second-highest wicket taker at October's T20 World Cup, will stand up in Tahuhu's absence as she returns to the ODI format for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, Australia too have had their fair share of injury woes. Allrounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the tour with a knee soreness and will be replaced by Heather Graham.

Captain Alyssa Healy, however, is likely to make a return from her own knee injury after sitting out of the three games against India earlier this month.

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT