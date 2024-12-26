Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes will be out to get their second wins of BBL|14

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 13, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

When: Friday, December 27. Bat flip at 6:00pm local (6:30pm AEDT), first ball at 6:45pm local (7:15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Samuel Nogajski and Sharad Patel (field), Troy Penman (third), Mary Waldron (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald Ins: Jake Weatherald. Outs: Harry Manenti

Jake Weatherald returns for the Strikers after overcoming back spasms, with local replacement player Harry Manenti dropping out of the 14-player squad.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim Ins: Paddy Dooley. Outs: Matthew Wade (calf injury)

Charlie Wakim retains his spot in the squad with Matthew Wade recovering from a calf injury. If selected, Wakim will make his debut for the Hurricanes and will be presented with Cap No.97.

Paddy Dooley has also been recalled by the Hurricanes and is in line to play his first game for BBL|14.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Hobart Hurricanes

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 144 2 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 111 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 96 5 Sam Harper S Harper 95 6 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 84 8 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 80

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 6 3 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 4 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 5 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 5 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5 7 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 5 8 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 4

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 9 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 4 James Bazley J Bazley 4 5 Alex Ross A Ross 4 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 4 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4 8 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft 3

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have won their last three consecutive BBL games against the Hobart Hurricanes, equalling the longest winning run of either team in the history of this fixture; indeed, they've not lost at home to the Hurricanes since January 2020.

Adelaide Strikers have won their last three straight BBL games at Adelaide Oval after winning only three of their previous seven games at the venue, while the Hobart Hurricanes have won only two of their last 15 games outside Tasmania.

Adelaide Strikers have a bating strike rate of 219.4 during the Power Surge this BBL season, the highest of any team in the competition; though, only the Perth Scorchers (6.6) have a better bowling economy than the Hobart Hurricanes (8.5) during this period.

Adelaide Strikers' Jamie Overton (96 runs and 5 wickets) is one of only two players to have scored 50-plus runs and taken 3-plus wickets this BBL season (also Will Sutherland). Overton has scored 181 runs across eight career innings in the competition and has been dismissed only twice.

(96 runs and 5 wickets) is one of only two players to have scored 50-plus runs and taken 3-plus wickets this BBL season (also Will Sutherland). Overton has scored 181 runs across eight career innings in the competition and has been dismissed only twice. No player has scored more runs from sweep shots this BBL campaign than the Hobart Hurricanes' Mitch Owen (12), with a league-high 45 of his total 111 runs coming via slog shots this campaign.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 2 1 0 0 1.496 0 4 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 2 0 0 0 0.456 0 4 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0.191 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 2 0 0 0.169 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now