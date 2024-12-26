Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes will be out to get their second wins of BBL|14
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes: match preview
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
What: Match 13, KFC BBL|14
Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
When: Friday, December 27. Bat flip at 6:00pm local (6:30pm AEDT), first ball at 6:45pm local (7:15pm AEDT)
Officials: Samuel Nogajski and Sharad Patel (field), Troy Penman (third), Mary Waldron (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)
Match squads
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
Ins: Jake Weatherald. Outs: Harry Manenti
Jake Weatherald returns for the Strikers after overcoming back spasms, with local replacement player Harry Manenti dropping out of the 14-player squad.
Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim
Ins: Paddy Dooley. Outs: Matthew Wade (calf injury)
Charlie Wakim retains his spot in the squad with Matthew Wade recovering from a calf injury. If selected, Wakim will make his debut for the Hurricanes and will be presented with Cap No.97.
Paddy Dooley has also been recalled by the Hurricanes and is in line to play his first game for BBL|14.
Top performers
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Adelaide Strikers have won their last three consecutive BBL games against the Hobart Hurricanes, equalling the longest winning run of either team in the history of this fixture; indeed, they've not lost at home to the Hurricanes since January 2020.
- Adelaide Strikers have won their last three straight BBL games at Adelaide Oval after winning only three of their previous seven games at the venue, while the Hobart Hurricanes have won only two of their last 15 games outside Tasmania.
- Adelaide Strikers have a bating strike rate of 219.4 during the Power Surge this BBL season, the highest of any team in the competition; though, only the Perth Scorchers (6.6) have a better bowling economy than the Hobart Hurricanes (8.5) during this period.
- Adelaide Strikers' Jamie Overton (96 runs and 5 wickets) is one of only two players to have scored 50-plus runs and taken 3-plus wickets this BBL season (also Will Sutherland). Overton has scored 181 runs across eight career innings in the competition and has been dismissed only twice.
- No player has scored more runs from sweep shots this BBL campaign than the Hobart Hurricanes' Mitch Owen (12), with a league-high 45 of his total 111 runs coming via slog shots this campaign.
KFC BBL|14 standings
