Wareham in frame for third ODI, Cross rejoins England in Hobart

Australia could play two spinners for the third ODI as England quick Kate Cross pushes closer to a return

Australia will consider recalling Georgia Wareham for Friday’s third and final Ashes ODI in Hobart, following early signs the Bellerive Oval pitch could once again provide unusual assistance to the spinners.

Spinners from both teams dominated the first two one-dayers at North Sydney Oval and Junction Oval – two venues typically known as batting paradises – with Alana King the destroyer for Australia as they defended 180 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Wareham has played just one ODI this summer, the series opener against India in December, before she was replaced in the XI by left-armer Sophie Molineux, while fast bowler Darcie Brown was preferred in New Zealand and in the opening two games of this series.

But given England’s struggles against King’s leg-spin, Australia would no doubt be tempted to add a second wrist spinner to their attack – while Wareham’s powerful lower-order hitting would give a boost to a batting line-up that has yet to hit its straps in this series.

"It looks a little bit dry," Australia assistant Dan Marsh said of the Bellerive pitch on Thursday.

"We thought the Bellerive wicket might have a bit more grass on it, but it looks like it's going to be a pretty even wicket, and spin may come into play.

"I think (Wareham’s) certainly in the mix to play ... when the wicket's a little bit drier, it tends to hold up and spin a little bit.

"Both North Sydney and the Junction had quite a lot of thatchy grass that grabbed and spun.

"This one just looks a bit dry, less grass ... so we're expecting a bit of spin, which is probably a little bit different to a normal Bellerive wicket."

Australia led the multi-format, points-based series 4-0 and a win on Friday would leave England needing to win all three T20Is and the one-off Test to regain the Ashes.

England’s pace attack could be given a boost on Friday, with Kate Cross a chance to make her return from the back issue that kept her out of the opening two games.

Cross had remained in Sydney following the first ODI, but has now flown into Hobart and trained on Thursday afternoon.

A final call is expected to be made on Friday morning.

"She's doing well, obviously with backs you don't really know how they're going to be from one day to the other, but the plan was if the rehab went well, she'd be here, so we’ll see how she goes," England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said on Thursday.

While spin was an affective weapon for both teams through the middle overs in the first two one-dayers, fast bowler Lauren Bell has been the clear standout for England, producing two of the best spells of her career.

She was superb throughout her nine overs at North Sydney Oval, taking 1-25, when followed up with figures of 2-25 from 8.3 overs in Melbourne.

Marsh said finding a way to throw the 24-year-old off her line would be high on Australia’s priority list for Friday.

"(It’s about) thinking about what we're doing and how we put pressure back on England, who've come out and bowled really well," Marsh said.

"From a batting point of view, we want to really put them under pressure.

"Lauren Bell has been very good at the top for them (so) how can we put a bit more pressure on her with the bat."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

