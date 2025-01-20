Double blow as Healy, Gardner ruled out of SCG T20I, Voll to debut

Georgia Voll is presented with Australia T20I cap No.61 ahead of the first Ashes T20I, with England to bowl first after winning the toss

Australia have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the first Ashes T20I with Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner ruled out of the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground while Georgia Voll will make her debut.

The Aussies are batting first after stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath lost the toss, with England needing to win the match to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive after Australia swept the ODIs.

Gardner sustained a low-grade calf strain following her match-winning heroics in Friday's third ODI where she struck her maiden international century.

Australia XI: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt England XI: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

The allrounder, who did not participate in Australia's training session on Sunday, will be assessed over the next 48hrs ahead of the second T20I at Manuka Oval on Thursday.

Healy's absence had already been confirmed in the hours leading up to the match, with the Australia captain reporting foot soreness following the ODI leg of the multi-format series.

Her participation in the remainder of the series is also under a cloud with assessments to be made in the coming days.

Voll was presented with T20I cap No.61 by Phoebe Litchfield ahead of the toss on Monday, adding to the ODI cap she received in Brisbane last month, where she hit a century against India in her second match.

The 21-year-old, who is Australia's first debutant in the format since December 2022, will open the batting alongside Beth Mooney, who will take the wicketkeeping gloves in Healy's absence.

Voll's Australia call-up came off the back off a strong season opening the batting for Sydney Thunder in WBBL|10, where she struck 330 runs at a strike rate of 144.73.

Grace Harris has come into the Australia XI in place of Gardner, while Alana King is set to play her first T20I since the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.

Kim Garth has also been named for her first T20I since January 9, 2024.

"It's just a low-grade strain on my calf, I don't think the body is used to batting for as long as what I did the other day but I'm sure I'll be fine in the in the coming days, hopefully getting ready for Canberra and if not, definitely Adelaide," Gardner said on broadcast.

England meanwhile have made three changes to the XI that failed to take a point from the three one-dayers, with Sophie Dunkley named at No.3 and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn making her return alongside allrounder Freya Kemp.

They replace Alice Capsey, quick Lauren Filer and Tammy Beaumont.

England must win all three T20Is and the day-night Test at the MCG in order to regain the Ashes they surrendered in 2015.

Australia meanwhile will be sweating on Healy's fitness, particularly given the condensed schedule for the remainder of the series.

The second T20I to be played in Canberra on Thursday and the third in Adelaide on Saturday, ahead of the day-night Test at the MCG starting January 30.

Healy reported pain in the same foot she injured during the T20 World Cup in October, when her campaign ended during the group stage after she ruptured her plantar fascia.

The Australian captain is currently being managed in a boot, with a statement from Cricket Australia saying: "CA's medical team is consulting with specialists to develop an appropriate management plan over the coming days.

"Her availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed as more information becomes available."

Healy's latest injury continues a torrid run for the Australian captain, who missed Australia’s final group match and their semi-final loss after rupturing her plantar fascia while batting against Pakistan in Dubai.

The 34-year-old returned from the injury during the early stages of WBBL|10, only to be ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

She missed last month's ODI series against India due to the knee complaint, then returned as a specialist batter for the one-day tour of New Zealand that followed, before reclaiming the wicketkeeping gloves from Beth Mooney for the first Ashes ODI at North Sydney Oval earlier this month.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

