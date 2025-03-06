Warner, Healy, Maxwell among Aussies set for Hundred draft

A host of Australia's best white-ball players are hoping to cash in on England's lucrative Hundred competition

David Warner's hat is in the ring at 38, Glenn Maxwell could be the most sought-after player and Alyssa Healy will be a prize catch after a host of Australia's top white-ball exponents put themselves up for the draft in English cricket's The Hundred.

With just eight international places available in this year's men's competition, Warner's was perhaps the most eye-catching name announced on Wednesday, throwing his hat into the ring at a reserve price tag of £120,000 ($A245,000).

Warner hasn't featured in England's showpiece white-ball event before and, following his international retirement, this might prove his last opportunity at earning a shot at the 100-ball-an-innings format. The veteran went undrafted last year.

Australians registered for the 2025 Hundred draft (with reserve prices): Men's players: £120,000 ($A245,000): Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Adam Zampa £78,500 ($A160,000): Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short £63,000 ($A129,000): Jason Behrendorf, Lance Morris, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade £52,000 ($A106,000): Scott Boland, Cooper Connolly, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Will Sutherland £41,500 ($A85,000): Ashton Turner, Beau Webster No reserve set: 46 players Women's players: £50,000 ($A102,000): Alyssa Healy £36,000 ($A74,000): Kim Garth £16,000 ($A33,000): Nicola Carey £12,500 ($A26,000): Taneale Pesche No reserve set: 30 players

Steve Smith, fresh from leading his side's valiant Champions Trophy effort and announcing his retirement from ODIs, still intends to show his worth in the shorter format, having already signed for the Cardiff-based Welsh Fire.

But a host of the players he led in Pakistan and Dubai are now also hoping to cash in on potential riches in The Hundred.

Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa enter the draft with a reserve price of £120,000 ($A245,000), while Jake Fraser-McGurk has put himself in the £78,500 ($A160,000) bracket along with Matt Short.

Allrounder Maxwell did play for London Spirit back in 2022 and it would be no surprise if he's again in the sights of the Lord's-based outfit in next Wednesday's draft, as they have the first men's pick.

Ben Dwarshuis was the surprise performer for Australia at the Champions Trophy, and he already has a deal with the Northern Superchargers.

Birmingham Phoenix have first choice in the women's competition and Australia captain Healy looks an attractive option, on offer for a £50,000 ($A102,000) reserve, the second-highest base figure after India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, the only player in the £65,000 ($A133,000) bracket.

Overseas players locked in for Hundred 2025 Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry (AUS), Megan Schutt (AUS) Men: Trent Boult (NZ), Adam Milne (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ) London Spirit Women: Grace Harris (AUS), Deepti Sharma (IND), Georgia Redmayne (AUS) Men: Kane Williamson (NZ) Manchester Originals Women: Melie Kerr (NZ), Beth Mooney (AUS) Men: Heinrich Klaasen (SAF) Northern Superchargers Women: Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS), Georgia Wareham (AUS) Men: David Miller (SAF), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS) Oval Invincibles Women: Meg Lanning (AUS), Marizanne Kapp (SAF), Amanda-Jade Wellington (AUS) Men: Rashid Khan (AFG), Donovan Ferreira (SAF) Southern Brave Women: Laura Wolvaardt (SAF) Men: Fat du Plessis (SAF), Finn Allen (NZ) Trent Rockets Women: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS), Alana King (AUS), Heather Graham (AUS) Men: Marcus Stoinis (AUS) Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews (WI), Jess Jonassen (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SAF) Men: Steve Smith (AUS)

Among the Aussie women to register their name with no reserve price are Laura Harris, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson, while the men's list includes Spencer Johnson, Chris Lynn, Matthew Kuhnemann and Ben McDermott.

The discrepancy between the men's and women's price tags has been the subject of criticism, not least from England captain Heather Knight, who says the £135,000 ($A276,000) difference between the top men's and women's bracket "looks bad" at a time when so much investment is being poured into the tournament.

The only man entered at the maximum price tag of £200,000 ($A409,000), who's reportedly already been lined up by the Old Trafford-based Manchester Originals, is star Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

At different ends of the age scale, Rocky Flintoff, the emerging England Lions prospect who's the son of Northern Superchargers coach Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, is seeking a spot, as is 42-year-old English pace legend Jimmy Anderson.