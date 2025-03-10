Dream of hosting Shield final at Adelaide Oval still alive for SA

The SACA is working with the AFL to push for their preferred venue for the Shield final

South Australia are pushing to host a rare Sheffield Shield final at the Adelaide Oval as the state aims to end the longest current drought in Australian first-class cricket.

After completing a superb win against Victoria on Sunday, SA locked in a home Shield final for the first time in nine years.

08:56 Play video Victoria v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

The 2015-16 decider, won by Victoria, was held at Glenelg as it coincided with the start of the Australian Football League (AFL) season and local side Port Adelaide were already locked in to play St Kilda at the Adelaide Oval.

But there is hope this time around the traditional venue of cricket in SA could be available to stage the Shield final.

The decider is currently scheduled for March 26 to 30, but those dates could be shifted to work around the AFL.

01:05 Play video What you might have missed in round nine of the Shield

Port will face Richmond at the Adelaide Oval on March 22, while the Adelaide Crows have a match against North Melbourne at the same ground on March 30.

But a drop-in pitch could be installed at the ground for the final to begin on March 24.

After the win against Victoria at the Junction Oval, SA coach Ryan Harris declared his team wanted to play the decider at the Adelaide Oval.

The South Australian Cricket Association said a location for the decider would be confirmed in "coming days".

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon told reporters last week he was not against the idea of the final being played at the Adelaide Oval.

"If it can be accommodated within our schedule, we absolutely would look at that," he told reporters.

The AFL was contacted for comment again on Monday.

02:29 Play video Lehmann leads SA to Shield final hosting rights with superb ton

SA last won a Shield title in 1996 when they hung on for a thrilling draw against Western Australia, in what was also the last time the Adelaide Oval hosted the decider.

All five other states have won at least one Shield since 2013.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the one-time domestic easy-beats this season, having already won the newly-named Dean Jones Trophy as one-day cup winners.

Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and WA, all remain in contention to meet SA in the final ahead of the last round of the home-and-away season.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey should be available for the Shield final after recently returning home to Adelaide following Australia's semi-final exit from the Champions Trophy.

Australian white-ball quick Spencer Johnson could also be selected, having last played a Shield game for SA in November.

However, three-format star Travis Head will be required in the Indian Premier League as Sunrisers Hyderabad open their campaign on March 23.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25