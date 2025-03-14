'No doubt': Kuhnemann eyes next Test tour after action examination

Left-arm spinner speaks publicly for the first time after being cleared to continue bowling

Matthew Kuhnemann says he never doubted the legality of his action as he targets another Test assignment against the West Indies later this year.

The left-arm spinner admitted he was shocked when he first found out his action had been called into question following a stellar tour of Sri Lanka where he topped the wickets tally with 16 in Australia's 2-0 victory, but said the testing process was straightforward.

"I've played over 100 professional games and never got questioned, so that's why I was always confident that I'd be fine," he said today ahead of Tasmania's final game of the Sheffield Shield season against NSW beginning Saturday.

"Before the incident and after, I've never been more confident in my ability as a cricketer than I am at the moment.

"The process was very straightforward and simple – you pretty much bowl.

00:52 Play video Kuhnemann's five leads Aussie spin rampage

"You go in there and bowl 20-30 balls (surrounded by) lots of cameras and sensors … so I was happy to get it done as soon as possible and get on with the season.

"I was very confident the whole time, I've bowled millions of balls during my career and there was no doubt whatsoever."

Despite being allowed to keep playing domestically, Kuhnemann sat out Tasmania's round eight loss to South Australia while awaiting the results that ultimately cleared him to continue bowling.

The 28-year-old said those 10 days allowed the fractured right thumb he nursed through the Sri Lanka series to fully heal while also letting his body recover from a gruelling 92.3 overs in the space of two weeks.

"It's pretty rare to get a break in the middle of the season," he said.

"I gave a chance for my body to recover; I bowled a fair few overs in Sri Lanka and prior to that Test series, so it was like a mini pre-season in the middle of the season, so it was quite nice to have a couple weeks off.

"I was very grateful the support Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania provided me through that time.

"If it wasn't for (the move to) Tassie, I probably wouldn't have made my way over to Sri Lanka so I'm very fortunate for … the opportunity.

"We would have liked to win a few more games this season and to be in that Shield final, but we're definitely growing something good down here and are not far off from holding the Shield."

Tasmania are the only state out of the running in this summer's Sheffield Shield competition entering the final round after their losses to SA and Queensland saw them slip 9.19 points behind second, a gap unable to be bridged in one game.

Kuhnemann, who says overcoming both the thumb injury and interrogation of his action in the space of a month instilled belief in his resilience, is still holding out hope of securing a last-minute English county deal this winter.

02:21 Play video In case you don't know me: Matthew Kuhnemann

Barring an injury to Nathan Lyon, the Tasmanian and Brisbane Heat spinner is unlikely to be required for Australia's World Test Championship tilt against South Africa at Lord's in June, but is a stronger chance of featuring in the squad that tours the Caribbean immediately after.

The characteristics of Caribbean pitches can vary across islands but both West Indies and touring sides have regularly picked two spinners in Test matches across the past two years.

"I've personally never been to the West Indies, but I've heard it has taken some spin in the last few years, so if the opportunity comes, I'd love to go over there play a role in that squad," Kuhnemann said.

"After this Shield game I'll sit down and work out what my next 3-4 months look like; I'd love to keep playing cricket, I loved my time in Durham (in 2023).

"So if the opportunity rises, I'd take with both hands."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (1am AEST)

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (Jul 21, 9am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (Jul 23, 9am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 26, 8am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 27, 8am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 29, 8am AEST)