Dazzling Head start fuels win for Cummins' Sunrisers

Travis Head has helped condemn Ashes rival Jofra Archer to a record-breaking day of bowling misery as he kicked off his IPL season with a dazzling half-century for Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Australian left-hander carried on where he left off in Hyderabad's terrific 2024 campaign as his blistering 67 off 31 balls launched the home team to the second-highest total in IPL history, a massive 6-286, on their way to a 44-run opening victory against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The chief victim of Head's familiar brand of mayhem, as he raced to 50 off 21 balls, was England quick Archer, who was smashed by his Aussie rival for 23 off his first over, including a humungous six measuring 105 metres that soared into the crowd beyond deepest midwicket.

That was just the start of Archer's ordeal.

For even after Head departed, Ishan Kishan continued the rampage, scoring a glorious hundred off just 45 balls with Archer on his menu too, as the Indian international hammered him for three sixes in an over.

By the end of his four overs, during which he got warned for delivering a head-high beamer, Archer could only gaze forlornly on figures of 4-0-76-0 – the single worst analysis in the history of the league.

01:37 Play video Mighty Mooney makes her mark at Mount Maunganui

One of the game's most feared pacemen had gone for four sixes and 10 fours, as Hyderabad went on to just miss out on eclipsing their IPL record 3-287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year, with Kishan finishing 106no off 47.

There was surely no way the visitors could get near that total, but nothing is certain any more amid the IPL run-fests and Rajasthan gave it such a good go as they amassed 6-242 that Hyderabad captain Cummins had to admit: "It's scary..."

Australia's skipper himself found his bowling getting the treatment, as he recorded wretched figures of 0-60 off his four overs, having been hit for five sixes and four fours off his allocation.

And his fellow Aussie Adam Zampa, used as an impact sub to replace Head, also got shoved around, going for 48 runs off his four, but at least he responded with the key scalp of Dhruv Jurel, bowling the top-scoring wicketkeeper who'd threatened with six sixes in his 35-ball 70.

It was the perfect start for Cummins, who'd led Sunrisers to the final last year and, now strengthened by new signing Kishan, has realistic hopes of going one better in 2025.

06:39 Play video Final over drama: '95-96 Sheffield Shield final goes down to the wire

"It's unbelievable," smiled Cummins. "We get 280-odd, and it's scary, you still know you're going to go for runs and it's going to be tough. When you have such a big score, one over can win it for your side. Ishan today was incredible for us."

In the evening match, Australian bowler Nathan Ellis had a winning debut for Chennai Super Kings, as the home side beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets with five balls remaining.

Ellis took 1-38 in his four overs, helping to keep Mumbai down to a sub-par 9-155 before New Zealander Rachin Ravindra guided Chennai home in an awkward chase with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls.