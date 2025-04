Sixers coach Edwards to pilot England's post-Ashes rebuild

Former skipper Charlotte Edwards has been asked to front the rebuild as a new head coach of England

Former captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of England women, vowing to bring a "passionate" approach to the job.

Edwards, the Sydney Sixers' WBBL coach, was the immediate favourite when Jon Lewis was sacked in the aftermath of a painful Ashes whitewash, and the England and Wales Cricket Board has moved swiftly to get her in, taking less than a fortnight to finalise the move.

The 45-year-old, who represented her country on more than 300 occasions, lifted World Cups in both white-ball formats and won five Ashes series, said: "I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success.

"It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them.

"I'm relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward."

Edwards spent 20 years as an England international, captaining the side for 10 of those, and has built up a formidable coaching CV at home and abroad with a host of trophies at Southern Vipers, the inaugural Hundred title at Southern Brave and the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians. She's also been coach of the Sixers since 2022-23.

Sixers general manager Rachael Hayes congratulated Edwards on her appointment to the England role and confirmed the club would begin the search for her replacement.

"'Lottie' (Edwards) has been an outstanding leader and a much-loved member of our club over the last three seasons," Haynes said.

"Her appointment with the England national side is incredibly well-deserved and while we will miss her deeply at the Sixers, we wish Lottie nothing but the best for this next chapter."

Edwards had been linked with the England job when Lewis was initially appointed in November 2022, but publicly withdrew from contention having concluded it was not the right time.

05:53 Play video See ya stumps! The summer's best bowled dismissals

There was no hint of a repeat on this occasion and she made it clear after the 16-0 humiliation Down Under that she wished to play a part in helping her old team rebuild.

Edwards is well-known to Australian women's cricket, both as an opponent and a player with Western Australia, Perth Scorchers, South Australia and Adelaide Strikers from 2014-2017.

One of the first big choices Edwards has to make is over her captain. Heather Knight, who herself succeeded Edwards in 2016, was also axed following an ECB review, leaving no obvious successor.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and even the uncapped Grace Scrivens have been floated but none have a flawless case, meaning the judgment of the new head coach will be critical.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia won the multi-format series 16-0

First ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Day-night Test: Australia won by an innings and 122 runs

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub