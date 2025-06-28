West Indies coach penalised for umpire outburst

Daren Sammy has been fined for his criticism of the TV umpire after the second day's play in Barbados

17:57 Play video Sammy expresses frustrations with third umpire calls

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after taking aim at TV umpire Adrian Holdstock following day two of the second Test in Barbados.

Sammy fronted the post-play press conference where he called for consistency after several contentious DRS calls across the first two days at Kensington Oval.

The Windies men's head coach believed his side were on the "sharp end of the stick" for two separate TV umpire caught behind adjudications where Travis Head survived and Shai Hope was given out, as well as two lbw referrals involving Roston Chase being given out and Cameron Green not out.

"I had a chat with the match referee trying to find some understanding of what the process is," Sammy told reporters.

"We only hope for consistency in the decision making.

"When there's doubt in something, just be consistent across the board.

"From the images that we're seeing, the decisions are not fair enough for both teams.

"I've asked the match referee for a sit down. We're all humans, mistakes will be made, I just want fairness."

West Indies captain Chase doubled down after his side crashed to a 159-run defeat in the final session on day three.

"There were so many questionable calls in the game and none of them went our way," Chase said post-match.

"As a player, you're out there giving your all and then nothing is going your way … it breaks a lot of momentum.

"You saw what set batters could do on that wicket. Once you got in, you could get runs, but the hardest part was to get in.

01:30 Play video Day 3 Wrap | Australia step it up to outclass West Indies

"Shai Hope and I were going well and then we had some questionable calls and that really set us back in terms of creating a big lead on the total that Australia set."

Sammy pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the code of conduct relating to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment" towards a match official participating in any international match.

The 41-year-old former West Indies captain was charged by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Sammy, who was in his first Test match in charge after being appointed red-ball coach in April, was also penalised one demerit point. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

"Sammy was penalised for criticising one of the umpires during the press conference at the end of the second day's play," the ICC said in a statement. "The criticism of the umpire related to several incidents that occurred throughout the match."

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was also docked 15 per cent of his match fee for his send-off to Australian captain Pat Cummins on day one.

Chasing 301 to win, Sammy's side were bowled out for 141 entirely within an extended final session on Friday as Australia went 1-0 up in the three-match series. The second Test in Grenada begins on Thursday.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa