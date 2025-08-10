Head, Hazlewood recalled for series opener in Darwin

Two of Australia's heavy hitters are back in the XI for the opening match against South Africa

Australia have welcomed back two of their first-choice players in Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood as their T20 series against South Africa begins in Darwin.

The pair replace Aaron Hardie and Sean Abbott from the Aussies' most recent fixture, a win in the fifth T20I against West Indies last month.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to field first after calling correctly.

Captain Mitch Marsh confirmed earlier in the week that he and Head were going to be Australia's opening combination up to the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

Following on from their successes in the Caribbean, the middle order of Josh Inglis at No.3 followed by Cameron Green, Tim David and Mitch Owen appears fairly set for the time being.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Australia's selection chair George Bailey admitted on Thursday that the fast bowlers would be rotated throughout the series, and it's Hazlewood alongside Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis who get the first crack against the Proteas.

South Africa meanwhile have vowed to entertain regardless of the XI they roll out as they build up to going one better at next year's showpiece tournament after falling agonisingly short in the decider against India in 2024.

"Play with absolute freedom, take the game on and entertain," skipper Markram said when asked about his side's philosophy this series.

"That's what T20 cricket is all about.

"We know if we play good cricket against whichever team, it's going to be entertaining and it's going to be a good show for people to watch."

The Proteas have picked two 19-year-olds in their XI, powerful left-handed bat Lhuan-dre Pretorius and slingy left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka.

It's Australia's first international match in Darwin in 17 years after their 3-0 ODI series win over Bangladesh in 2008.

The home side are on an eight-match winning streak in the format, an all-time record.

BKT Tyres T20I Series - Australia v South Africa

August 10: First T20I, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 12: Second T20I, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm AEST

August 16: Third T20I, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

BKT Tyres ODI Series - Australia v South Africa

August 19: First ODI, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm AEST

August 22: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

August 24: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen