'Red hot' India the perfect test for Aussies ahead of Cup

Alyssa Healy believes a 'stable' India are on the cusp of finally shrugging off their 'sleeping giant' status as they host a World Cup for the first time in almost a decade

Alyssa Healy has rushed to claim underdog status on the eve of the first ODI against India, pointing to the home side's 'red hot' form in the lead up to their home World Cup.

The fierce rivals will play three one-dayers across the next seven days as they fine-tune for the ICC tournament.

For Australia, it is a chance to reacquaint themselves with the conditions having last visited India for an international series in January 2024.

For India, it is an opportunity to knock off the world's No.1 team – a challenge that looms as the final piece of the puzzle for their World Cup preparations after a dominant nine months in the 50-over format, and one that dould provide a significant mental edge.

"They've playing really well, I think it's two good teams in a pretty good place at the moment," Healy said of India when addressing the media on Saturday.

"India are probably red-hot favourites in their home conditions, coming into a World Cup.

"But I feel like the squad of 15 players we've got to contribute in this series is really well placed."

01:45 Play video Aussie women land in India for mega World Cup stint

Healy's team last played an ODI during January's Ashes, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur's team has enjoyed a heavy diet of 50-over cricket in 2025, playing 14 matches and winning 12 of those.

That run included a 2-1 away series win in England during their most recent series, while they also dropped a game to Sri Lanka during a tri-series in May.

Alongside those results, a team that has been famously unpredictable at the selection table has settled on several key positions and unearthed fresh talent, two factors that will aid their bid for a maiden women's ICC trophy.

When India were swept 0-3 on Australian soil last December, losing by margins of five wickets, 122 runs and 83 runs, they were grappling with who should open the batting alongside Smriti Mandhana.

In that series, the job was initially handed to Priya Punia, and when she was struck down by injury in the first game, Richa Ghosh – who generally occupies a vital role as a lower-order finisher – was promoted to the top of the order, while former opener Shafali Verma was left on the sidelines.

That opening spot has now been secured by 25-year-old Pratika Rawal, who has scored 569 runs in 2025, including 65-plus in each of her last three ODI innings at home (89, 67, 154).

"It feels to me in the women's game, India's been a bit of a sleeping giant for a long period of time (but they) probably haven't had the stability that they do right now," Healy said.

"They're a really dangerous side, and I think they're fully aware of that and what they can do to other teams.

"We watched them go to England and play some really good cricket and challenge a really good side.

"So this is the most stable Indian team I've seen, and I think they're in a really good place heading into this World Cup ... I'm looking forward to that challenge."

India's last win over Australia in a knockout game at a major tournament was their famous 2017 semi-final victory in Derby, thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 not out.

Since then, they have lost the 2020 T20 World Cup final, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, and the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final to Australia.

In the first of those they were overwhelmed from ball one in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG, but in the latter two, India were well on track for victory before Australia pulled off remarkable comebacks.

Bettering Australia in this series – which would require India to defeat the Aussies in an ODI for the first time since 2021 – would be a valuable confidence boost.

"We have been working hard for the last year and showing daily improvement," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur told reporters on Saturday.

"We are now in that race, and based on the Indian team's performance over the last year and a half, we are at a stage where everyone thinks we can beat (Australia).

"In the past, we worked hard, but now we have seen results, especially in fielding and fitness.

"While Australia has been very dominant, we are now seeing our efforts pay off … I believe we have a good team capable of beating them any day.

"The process over the past year and a half has led to significant improvement. In our last series in England, we defeated one of their best teams, showing we are on the right track."

Qantas ODI tour of India 2025

September 14: First ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 17: Second ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, 6pm AEST

September 20: Third ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 6pm AEST

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's warm-up match

September 28: v England, Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7:30pm AEST

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7:30pm AEST

October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7:30pm AEST

October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8:30pm AEDT

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All World Cup matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Amazon's Prime Video. A free trial is available here.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify