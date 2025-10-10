Ashwin confirms full availability for Thunder's BBL|15 campaign

Indian superstar commits to full season in the Big Bash after being withdrawing from the UAE T20 league's auction

12:32 Play video Ashwin's greatest wickets against the Aussies in Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin is locked in for the entire KFC BBL|15 campaign with the Sydney Thunder after the Indian superstar went unsold in the UAE T20 competition's player auction.

Ashwin did not attract a bid from the ILT20's six franchises at the highest base price of US$120,000 and withdrew from the second round for unsold players.

The Thunder confirmed on Friday evening the 39-year-old had since committed to the full BBL|15 season including finals, which will see him play in at least three home games in Western Sydney and both Canberra fixtures.

The off-spinning allrounder initially signed with the Thunder for the January portion of this summer's tournament ahead of the ILT20 auction on September 30 but moved quickly to extend his Big Bash availability when he was overlooked by the UAE franchises.

Ashwin will become the first nationally capped Indian men's player to feature in the Big Bash after retiring from international cricket last December and from the Indian Premier League in August.

The BCCI have restricted India's international and domestic contracted male cricketers from playing in T20 competitions abroad with only retired Indian men's players permitted to play in overseas T20 leagues.

His first match for the Thunder is set to be their season-opening BBL|14 Final rematch against the Hurricanes in Hobart on December 16, with his first home appearance slated for the Sydney Smash at Engie Stadium on December 20.

Thunder boss Trent Copeland said he couldn't wait to welcome Ashwin to Western Sydney in December.

"Ashwin's decision to play the full BBL|15 season with Sydney Thunder is another exciting moment for our club," he said in a statement.

"From the outset, we put an offer to Ashwin to bring him to Western Sydney for the entire BBL|15 season.

"Following the initial announcement of his signing, conversations progressed quickly, and it was a no brainer from Thunder's perspective to bring him in for the whole tournament.

"This decision demonstrates Ashwin's commitment to our club and what we're trying to build.

"We're delighted to be bringing in an icon of the game – a leader and world-class player on-field – and someone who will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation."

Copeland is hopeful of extending the club's relationship with India's second highest Test wicket-taker beyond this season with the Thunder to hold retention rights over Ashwin if he enters next year's BBL|16 overseas player draft.

Given the Thunder already have Englishman Sam Billings on their books for another two seasons, the club wouldn't be able to sign him directly like they did this year when he became available for the tournament following his IPL retirement.

Ashwin didn't nominate for the BBL|15 draft in June but was granted special consideration by the league's technical committee to play in BBL|15 after his recent IPL retirement resulted in a "material change" in his availability for the tournament.

Ashwin's T20 record Matches Wickets Average Economy BBL T20I 65 72 23.22 6.90 4-8 IPL 221 187 30.22 7.20 4-34

He is the fifth spinner on the Thunder's list for this season, joining fellow offie Chris Green, leg-spinners Tanveer Sangha and Pakistan's Shadab Khan and left-arm finger spinner Tom Andrews.

Coach Trevor Bayliss faces a tough selection call when New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson links up with the squad in January after a stint with Desert Vipers in the ILT20, with the club only permitted to field three of their four overseas recruits in their XI.

"I think it's a great sign that players around the world think the BBL is something that they want to come and play in, whether they've been here before or not," league boss Alistair Dobson said of Ashwin's involvement in BBL|15.

"Talking to Ashwin and his agent over a period of time around the things that are important to him was a really interesting process … and I know the Thunder have done a great job getting him to sign with them with all the things that he can bring to them and they can offer him as well.

"It's going to be a big part of our season, for sure."