Australia v India, World Cup: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for Australia's showdown with India in Visakhapatnam

Match details

Who: Australia v India What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Match 13 When: October 12, 2025, 8:30pm AEDT first ball Where: ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Nimali Perera and Sue Redfern (on field), Jacquline Williams (TV umpire), Kim Cotton (fourth), Michell Pereira (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia were dealt a blow ahead of the tournament when X-factor allrounder Grace Harris was ruled out after suffering a calf strain in the third ODI against India. The Queenslander has been replaced by WA allrounder Heather Graham.

Sophie Molineux, meanwhile, made her international return after being included in Australia's squad for their World Cup defence. Until Australia's World Cup opener, Molineux hadn't played an official game since knee surgery in January.

Five players were included in Australia's 50-over World Cup squad for the first time, with Molineux joined by Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana. Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

There was no room for Shafali Verma in India's World Cup squad, with the hosts electing to stick with Pratika Rawal at the top of the order following her recent success partnering Smriti Mandhana, while Uma Chetry was brought in as a replacement when Yastika Bhatia was ruled out due to injury.

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All 31 matches of the eight-team event in India and Sri Lanka are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia will be aiming to win an unprecedented eighth 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Possible line-ups and team news

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia made two changes for their win over Pakistan in Colombo, bringing back Megan Schutt and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in place of Darcie Brown and Sophie Molineux.

Molineux's loads are being carefully managed throughout her comeback from knee surgery but after a 10-day break since her last game, Australia will surely want her in the XI to face India. That would see the final spot come down to a choice between the experience of in-swing bowler Schutt, Brown's added pace as an X-factor, or Wareham's control and defensive brand of spin bowling.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud

India have copped a little heat for playing just five full-time bowling options through their three games to date - but they have also needed to make the most of added depth in their batting order, making the balance of the side a big call.

Renuka Thakur missed out against South Africa and could return, or given the success of left-arm spinners in the tournament to date, they could also be tempted to call in Radha Yadav. Adding an extra bowler would leave India likely needing to drop one of either Harleen Deol or Jemimah Rodrigues.

Local knowledge

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: Australia 59 wins, India 11 wins

In India: Australia 22 wins, India 5 wins

In ODI World Cups: Australia 10 wins, India 3 wins

Past 10 years: Australia 17 wins, India 4 wins

Most runs (overall): Mithali Raj 1123, Karen Rolton 924, Smriti Mandhana 916, Alex Blackwell 881, Ellyse Perry 864

Most runs (in ODI World Cups): Harmanpreet Kaur 270, Karen Rolton 251, Mithali Raj 238, Meg Lanning 173, Alex Blackwell 167

Most wickets (overall): Lisa Sthalekar 36, Ellyse Perry 32, Jhulan Goswami 30, Cathryn Fitzpatrick 26, Megan Schutt 26

Most wickets (in ODI World Cups): Lisa Sthalekar 7, Marie Cornish 6, Cathryn Fitzpatrick 6, Jhulan Goswami 6, Sharmila Chakraborty 5

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: W N W L W W W W W W

Australia are two wins from two completed matches at this World Cup but it has been far from straightforward. They were 7-76 against Pakistan in Colombo before Beth Mooney rescued them with a century, setting up what was ultimately a comfortable 107-run win.

Their game against Sri Lanka at the same venue was abandoned without a ball bowled, while they also had a batting wobble in their tournament opener against New Zealand, before a century to Ashleigh Gardner and a strong bowling effort secured an 89-run win.

Before that, Australia had the ideal preparation for the tournament, playing hosts India in a one-day series earlier this month in Chandigarh and Delhi. They romped victory by eight wickets first up, then were humbled by 102 runs – their largest ODI defeat – in the second. A high-scoring series decider saw Australia defend 412 to seal a 2-1 victory.

India: L W W L W L W L W W

India have had batting troubles of their own throughout this tournament. In all three matches they have been in difficult positions before lower-order hitting has steered them to reasonable totals.

Against Sri Lanka in their opening game, India recovered from 6-124 to post 8-269, then bowled their rivals out for 211. Similarly against Pakistan, India lost regular wickets before useful lower-order contributions from Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana helped them to 247, a total they defended with relative ease.

But that was not the case against South Africa. Ghosh's 94 helped rescue India from 6-102 to post 251, but an inspired chase led by Nadine de Klerk saw the Proteas win by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

Rapid stats

Australia have won nine of their last 10 women’s ODIs against India including a 43-run win when they last met last month. If they lose this game, it will be their fourth loss against India at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, making it their joint most against any opponent in the competition (played 18, lost four v England).





have won nine of their last 10 women’s ODIs against India including a 43-run win when they last met last month. If they lose this game, it will be their fourth loss against India at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, making it their joint most against any opponent in the competition (played 18, lost four v England). India have won three of their last five matches against Australia at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after not winning any of their previous eight meetings at the tournament. However they lost by six wickets when they met at the 2022 World Cup in Auckland.





have won three of their last five matches against Australia at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after not winning any of their previous eight meetings at the tournament. However they lost by six wickets when they met at the 2022 World Cup in Auckland. India will be out to avoid back-to-back defeats in women’s ODIs for the first time since December 2024 after losing by three wickets to South Africa in their last match.





will be out to avoid back-to-back defeats in women’s ODIs for the first time since December 2024 after losing by three wickets to South Africa in their last match. India have won 13 of their last 17 women’s ODIs on home turf but just two of their last five and will be looking to avoid consecutive home losses in the format for the first time since January 2024.





have won 13 of their last 17 women’s ODIs on home turf but just two of their last five and will be looking to avoid consecutive home losses in the format for the first time since January 2024. Australia have won 16 of their last 17 ODIs including their last three in a row. Their only defeat in that frame was a 102-run loss to India during last month's bilateral series; furthermore, they are on an 11-game winning run at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.





have won 16 of their last 17 ODIs including their last three in a row. Their only defeat in that frame was a 102-run loss to India during last month's bilateral series; furthermore, they are on an 11-game winning run at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. India have a catch success rate of 57 per cent so far in this tournament, dropping 10 of their 23 catch attempts. They’ve dropped 15 catches across their last five women’s ODIs after dropping only seven across their previous seven fixtures in the format.





have a catch success rate of 57 per cent so far in this tournament, dropping 10 of their 23 catch attempts. They’ve dropped 15 catches across their last five women’s ODIs after dropping only seven across their previous seven fixtures in the format. Smriti Mandhana is 18 runs away from becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year, having scored 982 runs at an average of 57.8 through 17 innings so far in 2025. She's also logged four centuries this year which is one shy of the format record held by Tazmin Brits, with two of those scored against Australia last month.





is 18 runs away from becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year, having scored 982 runs at an average of 57.8 through 17 innings so far in 2025. She's also logged four centuries this year which is one shy of the format record held by Tazmin Brits, with two of those scored against Australia last month. Sneh Rana (27 wickets in 2025) is three away from becoming the second India bowler to pick up 30+ wickets in women’s ODIs in a single calendar year after Neetu David (33 wickets each in 2004 & 2005).





(27 wickets in 2025) is three away from becoming the second India bowler to pick up 30+ wickets in women’s ODIs in a single calendar year after Neetu David (33 wickets each in 2004 & 2005). Megan Schutt (Australia) has a bowling strike rate of 31.3 against India in women’s ODIs, the best of any player from either India or Australia to feature in at least 10 innings between the teams; she has taken at least one wicket in each of her last eight innings against them (16 total).

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify