Aussies demanding more from top order batters

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will not curb her attacking instincts but says batters must adapt quicker to conditions to avoid another collapse

Alyssa Healy is adamant she is not concerned by Australia's recent batting collapses but says it is up to the top order to stand up as they prepare to meet hosts India in Sunday's sold-out ODI World Cup blockbuster.

Australia will come up against an India side smarting after going down in a thriller to South Africa at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday, and who will also be looking for more from their leading batters after a lacklustre start to the tournament.

The Aussies won their bilateral series against India 2-1 last month in the lead-up to the ICC tournament, but that one loss saw them bowled out for 190 chasing 293 in New Chandigarh to hand them their largest-ever defeat in the format.

They have also suffered collapses in their two World Cup wins to date, losing 4-47 against New Zealand and 7-46 against Pakistan, but on both occasions were rescued by middle-order centuries, from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney respectively, alongside crucial contributions from the lower order.

"I think it's on our top order to make the bulk of the runs," Healy told reporters on Saturday.

"(But) we're allowed to lose games of cricket and we're allowed to be put under pressure at times, in particular in World Cups.

"I think you're going to be put under the pump in unfamiliar conditions, against unfamiliar sides at times.

"I think that's the nature of the game, and like I've said all along, I really back our depth in our side and also in our squad that the 11 that we put out on the park are going to be able to get the job done for us.

"And we're fortunate that it's been a different person every time that has stuck their hand up and said, 'Yep, I've got this, I can get us to a total or I can take the wickets to restrict the team'.

"So I wouldn't say it's a worry (but) it's something we'd like to rectify and I think there's a lot of teams that are probably wanting to rectify that as well."

Healy has made a number of starts since Australia's arrival in India without being able to go on to a bigger score. She hit 19 and 20 at the top of the order in Australia's two completed matches, and 27, nine and 30 in last month's bilateral series.

But the Australian captain said she was not necessarily going to tamp down her aggressive approach, saying it was still vital to make the most of the opening Powerplay even in trickier batting conditions.

"I actually still think the Powerplay plays a crucial role in this World Cup," Healy said.

"It seems to be throughout the middle overs that some sides have been managing to squeeze oppositions, but I still think if you can get off to a good start and set a platform, that's going to be really important to putting a good total out there or chasing something down.

"There's a little bit of a fine balance in that regard, but I think both of us at the top of the order are quite aggressive players, so we're not exactly going to curb that at any point.

"It's just probably making a few better decisions and taking a few smarter options, knowing and feeling the conditions out there at that moment in time, and hopefully that'll lay the platform for what is a really dominant middle order of ours to set a big total or chase one down."

A failure to adapt to unfamiliar conditions in Indore and Colombo were cited among the reasons for Australia's batting struggles across the opening two games, and that ability to adjust will again be vital against India on Sunday.

The Australian squad had their first look at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium on Friday afternoon, then trained again under lights on Saturday night.

However Australia's women have never played an ODI at the ground, and their five T20Is in Visakhapatnam were all played in 2012, with Healy and Ellyse Perry the only two remaining members of that team.

"That (ability) to adapt really quickly is going to be really important," Healy said.

"We're here at a new destination, a fresh wicket, fresh outfield, fresh everything against a really good side.

"So, we're just going to have to pick up on that really quickly.

"I think getting to have a little look at the conditions the other night where India played South Africa was a nice little – some sort of an advantage for us.

"I've heard it's sold out, which is a really cool experience and hopefully there's a few Aussie fans in the crowd as well."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify