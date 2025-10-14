Australia v Bangladesh, World Cup: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for Australia's showdown with Bangladesh in Visakhapatnam

Match details

Who: Australia v Bangladesh What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Match 17 When: October 16, 2025, 8:30pm AEDT first ball Where: ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Candace La Borde, Sarah Dambanevana (on field), Nimali Perera (TV umpire), Lauren Agenbag (fourth), Michell Pereira (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia were dealt a blow ahead of the tournament when X-factor allrounder Grace Harris was ruled out after suffering a calf strain in the third ODI against India. The Queenslander has been replaced by WA allrounder Heather Graham.

Sophie Molineux, meanwhile, made her international return after being included in Australia's squad for their World Cup defence. Until Australia's World Cup opener, Molineux hadn't played an official game since knee surgery in January.

Five players were included in Australia's 50-over World Cup squad for the first time, with Molineux joined by Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider, who has represented Bangladesh in six T20Is, was named in Bangladesh's World Cup squad and debuted in their opening game against Pakistan.

The touring party also includes rising stars Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, who were both part of Bangladesh's U19 T20 World Cup squad in January.

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All 31 matches of the eight-team event in India and Sri Lanka are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia will be aiming to win an unprecedented eighth 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Click here to watch the tournament on Prime Video

Possible line-ups and team news

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia made one change for their world-record-breaking win over India in Vizag, with Sophie Molineux replacing Georgia Wareham.

Given Molineux's loads are being carefully managed throughout her comeback from knee surgery, and with games against England and South Africa coming up, the spinner may sit this one out. Wareham is the obvious spin replacement, but Australia could also consider recalling Darcie Brown who could challenge the Bangladesh batters with her extra pace.

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Farzana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter

Bangladesh pushed South Africa right down to the wire with this line-up on Monday, so it's easy to see them sticking to the same XI to take on the reigning world champions.

Farzana Hoque and Ritu Moni were the two changes made for that game against the Proteas.

Local knowledge

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: Australia 4 wins, Bangladesh 0 wins

In India: N/A

In ODI World Cups: Australia 1 win, Bangladesh 0 wins

Past 10 years: Australia 4 wins, Bangladesh 0 wins

Most runs (overall): Beth Mooney 120, Alyssa Healy 87, Annabel Sutherland 84, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Ellyse Perry 64

Most wickets (overall): Ashleigh Gardner 10, Kim Garth 5, Sophie Molineux 5, Sultana Khatun 4, Alana King 3

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: W W N W L W W W W W

Australia are two wins from two completed matches at this World Cup but it has been far from straightforward. They were 7-76 against Pakistan in Colombo before Beth Mooney rescued them with a century, setting up what was ultimately a comfortable 107-run win.

Their game against Sri Lanka at the same venue was abandoned without a ball bowled, while they also had a batting wobble in their tournament opener against New Zealand, before a century to Ashleigh Gardner and a strong bowling effort secured an 89-run win.

01:06 Play video 'I'm not normally that emotional': Gardner explains raw reaction

Before that, Australia had the ideal preparation for the tournament, playing hosts India in a one-day series earlier this month in Chandigarh and Delhi. They romped victory by eight wickets first up, then were humbled by 102 runs – their largest ODI defeat – in the second. A high-scoring series decider saw Australia defend 412 to seal a 2-1 victory.

Bangladesh: L L L W L L W W W L

Bangladesh started the World Cup on a strong note, seeing off Pakistan in Colombo.

Since then, they've had England in deep trouble at 5-78 chasing 178, before Heather Knight steered denied them a massive upset win. Their bowlers then had New Zealand 3-38 early but ultimately, Bangladesh fell 100 runs short of their eventual target of 228.

Bangladesh also had South Africa under immense pressure in Vizag on Monday, with a 35-ball 51no from Shorna Akter helping them post 232, before the Proteas were in deep trouble at 5-78. However, South Africa's batting depth and dropped chances in the field proved decisive as Nadine de Klerk led her team to a final-over win.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify