Australia v India, first ODI: match preview

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for Australia's clash with India in Perth

Match facts

Who: Australia v India What: BKT Tyres ODI Series, first ODI When: October 19, 2025, 2:30pm AEDT (11.30am AWST) first ball Where: Perth Stadium Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Kayo Sports and Foxtel How to listen: ABC Radio, Triple M and SEN Radio. New this summer, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available anywhere in Australia in the CA Live match centre, however, some audio streams may be exclusive to fans attending a match. Find out more here. Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here Officials: Richard Kettleborough and Sam Nogajski (field), Allahudien Paleker (third), Gerard Abood (fourth), Jeff Crowe (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Series fixtures

The squads

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has already been ruled out of the first ODI as he continues to recover from a right calf strain, while Alex Carey misses the match to play in South Australia's round two Sheffield Shield fixture and Adam Zampa for family reasons.

Tasmanian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann comes into the squad for Zampa while NSW gloveman Josh Philippe replaces Inglis and will play his first ODI since 2021. Batter Matthew Renshaw and allrounder Mitch Owen are in line to make their ODI debuts.

Mitchell Starc is set to make his first appearance of the home summer as he and Josh Hazlewood build towards the start of the Ashes next month and Nathan Ellis (paternity leave) and Cameron Green (Sheffield Shield) are back in the white-ball mix after missing the T20 tour of New Zealand earlier this month.

Marnus Labuschagne and allrounder Aaron Hardie drop out of the squad that faced South Africa in August.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill has been named India's new 50-over captain, replacing Rohit Sharma who led the team during their triumphant Champions Trophy campaign back in February. Veteran batters Rohit and Virat Kohli remain part of India's ODI squad in what could be their final tour of Australia with the pair having retired from the Test and T20 international formats.

Mohammed Siraj could play his first ODI in more than a year during the three-match series while Jasprit Bumrah has only been included in T20 squad for the five matches that follow the ODI series. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeeping options with Rishabh Pant recovering a fractured foot, while Hardik Pandya also has a quad injury.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to Perth Stadium where he scored an epic 161 during last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test and Shreyas Iyer is in good form after hitting 110 and 62 in one-dayers against Australia A last month.

Possible XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Local knowledge

India have never played an ODI at Perth Stadium and Australia have never won one there in three attempts. The closest they came was at the venue's first international match in January 2018 when they fell to England by 12 runs.

Since then, they've been bundled out by the pace of both South Africa (December 2018) and Pakistan (November 2024), rolled for 152 and 140 respectively after being asked to bat first on both occasions.

As is traditionally customary at West Australian cricket venues, fast bowlers have dominated in the three 50-over internationals played at Perth Stadium, capturing five times as many wickets as spinners while operating at a lower economy rate.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WLLLNWLLLL

While they recorded their second largest winning margin by runs in their most recent ODI, Australia have lost their past three bilateral series in the 50-over format – 2-1 to South Africa in August, 2-0 to Sri Lanka in February and 2-1 to Pakistan last November.

The Aussies have only won two of their past 10 ODIs, beating the Proteas by 276 runs in their last start and England at the Champions Trophy in February, with the side in somewhat of a rebuilding phase following the recent ODI retirements of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

India: WWWWWWWWLL

Champions Trophy winners, undefeated in past eight matches at the tournament and their preceding three-match series against England, the visitors are the clear No.1 ranked side in one-day internationals. India's last ODI loss came more than a year ago to Sri Lanka in Colombo in August 2024.

But India will also usher in a new era this series as Shubman Gill takes the reins as captain, while superstar quick Jasprit Bumrah is sitting out the three-match series, providing opportunities to the likes of 23-year-old Harshit Rana and 22-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Players to watch

Cameron Green: The allrounder has firmly established in both of Australia's white-ball sides and he hit the second fastest ODI ton (47 balls) by an Australian man in his last innings in the format. Green also returned to bowling during last week's Sheffield Shield match against NSW and shapes as one of Australia's key men if they're to upset the world's No.1 team.

03:47 Play video Green machine: Allrounder belts 47-ball ton

Shubman Gill: Having hit four centuries, including a double, in his debut series as Test captain against England in June-July, India's new ODI skipper will be out to impress in his first series in charge. Gill is fresh off a century in this week's second Test win over West Indies in Delhi and already has two ODI tons and an 87 to his name in 2025.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: First ODI v India, Perth Stadium, Perth, 2:30pm AEDT

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel