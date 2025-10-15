Bold Bangladesh brush off tears, eye Aussie upset

Bangladesh have threatened a major upset throughout the World Cup, with Australia their next target

Bangladesh's bold young players have brushed off the disappointment of their narrow defeat to South Africa, with Australia now in their sights as they eye an even bigger World Cup upset.

The Tigresses suffered a final-over defeat to the Proteas in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening, with a clutch unbeaten innings from Nadine de Klerk reeling in a target of 233 with three balls remaining.

De Klerk had been dropped an over earlier by teenage allrounder Shorna Akter, one of several chances in the field that went begging for Bangladesh, and after the defeat captain Nigar Sultana Joty said her younger players has been left in tears in the dressing room.

But having challenged England earlier in the tournament before their close call against South Africa, Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary said on Wednesday evening they had regrouped and would take confidence into their clash with unbeaten Australia.

"When we came into this tournament, we discussed how to face the big teams and talked about their strengths," Mostary said.

"In the last match, we actually did well in both batting and bowling, but we made some mistakes in fielding.

"We've already discussed that and are practicing to fix it ... tomorrow we're playing against Australia, we've faced them before, so we'll focus on our strengths and also work on improving our weak areas.

"Since Australia is the world champion team, we always try to do well against them and we always play to fight well and for the win."

Australia and Bangladesh have met on just four previous occasions in one-day internationals, once at the 2022 World Cup before a three-game series in Dhaka last year.

The Aussies won each of those games relatively comfortably, but allrounder Annabel Sutherland said on Wednesday there was no danger of complacency from the reigning world champions.

Bangladesh's bowling attack is led by potent 20-year-old quick Maruka Akter, who helped set up their opening win against Pakistan before dismissing both England openers earlier in the tournament.

Against South Africa, first drop Sharmin Akhter anchored the innings with a half-century as Bangladesh took a slow-and-steady approach to laying a foundation with the bat, before the exciting Shorna Akter, 18, exploded late with an unbeaten 51 off 35.

"She took the game on definitely, which was against the grain (to) the way the rest of the innings went," Sutherland said.

"We've certainly had a look at her and yeah, come up with some plans.

"We had a really good series against them a little bit over a year ago which gave us some really good insight ... it's a pretty similar team that they're coming out with in this World Cup so far.

"So we've got some really good intel."

Australia may ring a couple of changes for their final game in Visakhapatnam, as they look to manage their squad ahead of the business end of the tournament.

Sophie Molineux has not featured in consecutive matches yet this World Cup and that trend may continue with games against England and South Africa to come.

Darcie Brown meanwhile could be recalled for her second game of the tournament, with her extra pace a potential weapon that could unsettle a Bangladesh top order that was patient and risk averse against South Africa.

"I think she's that impact player with a little bit more pace and she's got some really great change ups too," Sutherland said of Brown.

"She's definitely ready to go and it'll be cool to see her get an opportunity at some point."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify