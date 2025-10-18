South Africa reach semis after Pakistan-NZ washout

Pakistan clash with New Zealand was the latest washout in Colombo in the Women's World Cup

Persistent rain in Colombo has cut short the ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand but it was good news for South Africa.

It was the second consecutive no result for both teams as rain continued to play spoilsport in the Sri Lankan capital on Saturday.

However, the result means South Africa advance to the semi-finals to join defending champions Australia.

New Zealand remain fifth in the standings and have two tough group games remaining against the teams immediately above them, India and England.

Pakistan are still rooted to the bottom of the table, winless after five games.

Pakistan was 5-92 after 25 overs when rain returned for a second time. After a three-hour delay, the umpires called off the game.

Meidum-pace bowler Lea Tahuhu trapped Omaima Sohail on three and got the wicket of Sidra Amin for nine before the first rain delay with Pakistan 3-52 in the 13th over.

Play resumed more than 90 minutes later and Pakistan lost two more wickets, including captain Fatima Sana before the rain returned for good.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said: "We had a little bit of hope seeing the South Africa game the other day and that they were off the field for five hours and came back.

"We just needed the rain to hold off, but it didn't happen today. But the situation is very clear, we have to win both games, starting with India in Mumbai.

"We head back to India tomorrow and look forward to the challenges."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup standings