Knight puts 'rubbish year' behind her as Aussie blockbuster looms

After losing the England captaincy and spending months sidelined with a torn hamstring, Heather Knight's year has turned a corner at the right time in India

Heather Knight has put her "rubbish year" behind her and will head into Wednesday's World Cup blockbuster against Australia flush with confidence following her match-winning ton against India.

Knight struck 109 from 91 deliveries against India in Indore, her highest score since returning from the serious hamstring injury that ruled her out of much of the northern summer.

The 34-year-old former captain only made her comeback at the start of the tournament and has been an injection of stability into England's top-order, with her other notable knock an unbeaten 79 that steered her side out of trouble against Bangladesh in Guwahati.

"The body held up really, really good," Knight said following England's thrilling four-run win over India.

"It's good that the work that I've put in during that rehab (worked) and it was pretty tight to get here, so I'm pretty pleased with how things are holding up and I'm pretty pain free, which is quite nice."

Knight's hamstring injury was the sour icing on a nine-month period that also saw her lose the England captaincy she had held since 2016 in the aftermath of England's 0-16 Ashes humiliation.

Two months prior to that, England had endured a forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates, failing to advance out of the group stage after a shock loss to West Indies.

While she stopped short of saying relinquishing the captaincy had lifted a weight off her shoulders, saying she still felt the responsibility had been good for her overall game, Knight said she was embracing her new role.

"I've had a pretty rubbish year, not going to lie, before this World Cup," she said.

"I was really keen to try and make the most of it and try and enjoy just being here because obviously it was pretty tight to (recover from the injury and) make it here.

"So I've made a real conscious effort to try and enjoy the trip and try and enjoy what I do and try and get the best out of myself in my batting through that enjoyment and just being happy to be here, really.

"Because I think sometimes you take it for granted when you're kind of on the treadmill of international cricket and when you do get injured, you kind of have that bit of time to kind of reflect and realise how fun it is and the opportunities that you do get and I was really keen to try and make the most of the opportunities during this World Cup, and try and contribute as much as I can to the team being successful."

England, like Australia, have locked in their semi-final berth and are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the tournament, so there is less jeopardy in the game than there might otherwise be.

However, for England it is a chance to strike a blow against their fierce rivals and prove a point following the lop-sided Ashes series earlier this year.

Speaking immediately after Sunday's game, England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt said continuing to build momentum and confidence heading into finals would be key against Australia.

"It's one to really look forward to, to really get into the battle with the other top side," Sciver-Brunt said.

"So (I'm) happy to get the qualification for the knockout stages, but we'll want to take those two games and hopefully bring some confidence into the finals."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.