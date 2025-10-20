Australia v England, World Cup: All you need to know

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more for Australia's showdown with England in Indore

Match details

Who: Australia v England What: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Match 23 When: October 22, 2025, 8:30pm AEDT first ball Where: Holkar Stadium, Indore How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video Live scores: Match Centre Officials: Jacquline Williams, Kim Cotton (on field), Nimali Perera (TV umpire), Sarah Dambanevana (fourth), Trudy Anderson (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

What's at stake

Both teams have already qualified for semi-finals, so in that sense, there is a little less jeopardy in this game than there might be if progression in the tournament was on the line.

However, the top three sides are neck-and-neck on the table and the make-up of the semi-finals themselves remains very much up in the air.

The semi-finals will be played on October 29 in Guwahati (with the caveat that Pakistan still have a one per cent chance of qualifying, in which case it would be in Colombo) and on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

The semis are 1v4 and 2v3, but who features in which semi-final depends entirely on India - should they qualify, they will play in the Navi Mumbai game.

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia were dealt a blow ahead of the tournament when X-factor allrounder Grace Harris was ruled out after suffering a calf strain in the third ODI against India. The Queenslander has been replaced by WA allrounder Heather Graham.

Sophie Molineux, meanwhile, made her international return after being included in Australia's squad for their World Cup defence. Until Australia's World Cup opener, Molineux hadn't played an official game since knee surgery in January.

Five players were included in Australia's 50-over World Cup squad for the first time, with Molineux joined by Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the team that includes former skipper Heather Knight, who has made her return from a serious hamstring injury. England opted for four specialist spinners in the squad, including a return for Sarah Glenn who was dropped for their 2025 home season against India. Also returning was Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

05:30 Play video The sentimental surprise inside Beth Mooney's kitbag

Broadcast details

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup for free, with broadcaster Prime Video putting the tournament in front of its paywall.

All 31 matches of the eight-team event in India and Sri Lanka are available live, exclusive and free via Prime Video, and viewers will only be required to sign into a free Amazon account.

Australia will be aiming to win an unprecedented eighth 50-over World Cup title, and become the first women's team to claim consecutive titles since 1988.

Click here to watch the tournament on Prime Video

Possible line-ups and team news

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia made two changes for their 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in Vizag, with Georgia Wareham replacing Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown replacing Kim Garth.

Given Molineux's loads are being carefully managed throughout her comeback from knee surgery and she's had a decent break now since the India game, she's likely to come back in, as is Garth, who was managed for the Bangladesh clash.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

England welcomed back Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell for their showdown with India, after the pair missed the Pakistan game due to illness.

Otherwise, England have stuck to a similar formula for the tournament thus far and given they're undefeated, it's hard to see much changing. Given the difficulties their middle order has faced, they could consider bringing in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of one of Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey or Sophia Dunkley.

03:30 Play video Things you want to know about the Aussie cricket team

Local knowledge

Head-to-head ODI stats

Overall: Australia 61 wins, England 24 wins, 1 tie, 3 no result

In India: Australia 5 win, England 0 wins

In ODI World Cups: Australia 13 wins, England 4, 1 tie, 1 no result

Past 10 years: Australia 14 wins, England 4 wins

Most runs (overall): Ellyse Perry 1125, Natalie Sciver Brunt 1113, Charlotte Edwards 1092, Belinda Clark 1054, Sarah Taylor 986

Most runs (in ODI World Cups): Natalie Sciver-Brunt 286, Alyssa Healy 212, Rachael Haynes 200, Carol Hodges 193, Jan Brittin 192

Most wickets (overall): Cathryn Fitzpatrick 44, Ellyse Perry 40, Jess Jonassen 36, Megan Schutt 36, Jenny Gunn 34

Most wickets (in ODI World Cups): Sharon Tredrea 15, Cathryn Fitzpatrick 10, Lyn Fullston 10, Janet Tedstone 9, Anya Shrubsole 7

01:46 Play video Uncovered: Aussie coffee club takes India

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: W W W N W L W W W W

Australia have four wins from four completed matches at this World Cup and after a couple of early wobbles they are hitting their stride. They thrived in Vizag, chasing a world record 330 against India before trouncing Bangladesh, chasing 198 in under 25 overs to seal a 10-wicket win.

Those performances came after Australia were 7-76 against Pakistan in Colombo before Beth Mooney rescued them with a century, setting up what was ultimately a comfortable 107-run win. Their game against Sri Lanka at the same venue was abandoned without a ball bowled, while they also had a batting wobble in their tournament opener against New Zealand, before a century to Ashleigh Gardner and a strong bowling effort secured an 89-run win.

01:06 Play video 'I'm not normally that emotional': Gardner explains raw reaction

England: W N W W W L W L W W

England will come into this game full of confidence after a stirring effort with the ball and in the field saw them hold out India for a four-run win on Sunday. Heather Knight laid the foundation with a century before a drop off with the bat saw England finish on 8-288. India led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were well on track to chase it down, but key wickets at crucial moments and England's discipline at the death saw the hosts fall short at 6-284.

England had started the World Cup on a strong note, smashing South Africa in their opening game. A wobble against Bangladesh followed, before Heather Knight led the recovery to secure a five-wicket win. England saw off Sri Lanka without too many worries, but they were then rescued by the rain when Pakistan looked set to record a historic win in Colombo.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify