Cool, calm Voll poised to step onto World Cup stage

Aussie coach Shelley Nitschke has backed Georgia Voll to rise to the occasion following Alyssa Healy's calf injury

Georgia Voll's track record as Australia's on-call opener and unflappable attitude will stand her in good stead for Wednesday's ODI World Cup blockbuster against England, coach Shelley Nitschke says.

While a coy Nitschke stopped short of confirming Voll would definitely replace the injured Alyssa Healy at the top of the order for the game in Indore when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 22-year-old Queenslander is the logical choice to come in, having performed the role on five previous occasions across the last 10 months in ODIs.

Healy will miss at least the game against England after suffering a mild calf strain at a training session last Saturday and is in doubt for the remainder of the tournament with Australia's final round game against South Africa on Saturday and semi-finals to follow next week.

"We know we've got some options ... one is Georgia Voll that's here and has filled that (opening) role before, but we'll sit down today and just make sure we're getting our match-ups right and come to a final decision," Nitschke said.

"She's the obvious choice, but we've certainly got some depth there in our batting so there are some opportunities outside of that move as well.

"(Healy's) a big loss for us, she's our captain, she's made back-to-back hundreds, so she's certainly in some form with the bat – but it also provides some opportunity and we talk about our depth a bit, and that's going to test it and going to provide some opportunities for others to step up.

"It's not ideal, but I think it's why you bring 15 players to be able to absorb when things like this arise."

Voll shared a net with opener Phoebe Litchfield at Australia's training session in Indore on Tuesday afternoon, before rolling the arm over with her off-spin.

If she does play as expected on Wednesday, the blockbuster showdown between the tournament's two undefeated teams will be Voll's World Cup debut.

The right-hander has been carrying drinks through Australia's four completed matches to date but did get an opportunity earlier in the tour to experience Indian conditions, filling in for Litchfield who was managing a quad strain, in two bilateral one-dayers against India last month.

She was dismissed for a duck in the first of those appearances in New Chandigarh but bounced back with a 68-ball 81 in New Delhi in the series decider.

Voll has a habit of taking big occasions in her stride: replacing an injured Healy last December, she scored an unbeaten 46 on ODI debut against India in Brisbane and followed up with 101 in her second game.

The Queenslander also filled in for Healy in T20I series against England and New Zealand earlier this year, scoring two half-centuries in six innings.

"Volly is a pretty casual customer, so she seems to be able to take everything in her stride," Nitschke said.

"If we do go that way and select her, I'm sure that she's going to be ready and up for the challenge.

"She's shown that she's certainly got what it takes to perform at this level, and doesn't seem to get too overawed by an occasion, so if that's the way we go, I've got full confidence that she's going to be ready to step in."

Beth Mooney will take the wicketkeeping gloves against England on Wednesday, while vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will step up to lead Australia.

McGrath has played a lower-key role throughout this tournament, batting at No.7 while she has bowled just once, sending down 4.5 overs against India.

She hit 26 at Indore's Holkar Stadium during a momentum-shifting 64-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner during Australia's tournament opener against New Zealand, followed by knocks of five and 12 against Pakistan and India respectively.

"I think it works in her favour," Nitschke said of McGrath's added responsibility as captain.

"She's a pretty cool customer, T-Mac, and she probably hasn't had the output, but she had a really important partnership for us in the New Zealand game with Ash Gardner.

"She's someone who certainly steps up when she's leading the team."

Healy's replacement is not the only question for Australia's selectors, who will also mull the make-up of their bowling attack.

Kim Garth is set to return after being rotated out of the XI for Australia's last game against Bangladesh, while Sophie Molineux – whose game time is being carefully managed following her return from knee surgery – is also a strong chance to come into the side after sitting out against the Tigresses.

"(Sophie's) been training really well - we'll make our final choices today on that starting team, but she's been coming along nicely and training well over the last week or so, so we're really happy with how she's travelling," Nitschke said.

"I think it's been necessary (to rotate the attack) … it's a long tournament, and I think to be able to manage some players and keep us fresh and on the park has been important.

"I feel like our bowling is improving every game, we've had some different combinations and players we've had to manage, but I still feel like we've got enough options there and variations to cover most conditions and the depth as well."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.