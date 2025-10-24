Australia v India, third ODI: match preview

All the latest news and details as Australia and India head to Sydney for the third ODI

Match facts

Who: Australia v India What: BKT Tyres ODI Series, third ODI When: Saturday October 25, 2025, first ball 2:30pm AEDT Where: SCG, Sydney Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Kayo Sports and Foxtel How to listen: ABC Radio, Triple M and SEN Radio. New this summer, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available anywhere in Australia in the CA Live match centre, however, some audio streams may be exclusive to fans attending a match. Find out more here

Tickets: The third ODI at the SCG is sold out Officials: Richard Kettleborough and Wayne Knights (field), Allahudien Paleker (third), Sam Nogajski (fourth), Jeff Crowe (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Series fixtures

The squads

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Ins: Josh Inglis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann. Out: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia have already clinched the series and are set to be boosted by first-choice wicketkeeper Josh Inglis rejoining the squad in Sydney for the third ODI after recovering from a calf strain. Inglis was initially set to be part of the entire ODI series but experienced some tightness when he started running again after suffering the injury at training last month in the lead up to the New Zealand T20 tour.

Marnus Labuschagne has dropped out of the squad to return to Brisbane ahead of Queensland’s next Sheffield Shield match after providing batting cover, while spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been recalled and NSW allrounder Jack Edwards added for the third ODI. Adam Zampa and Alex Carey returned last match in Adelaide, while Xavier Bartlett could be in line for another opportunity after taking three wickets, including the prized scalps of India captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the second ODI.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India will be targeting a consolation win in the third ODI after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 on Thursday night. Rohit Sharma battled through a challenging start to score 73 in Adelaide, but it'll be the form of their other veteran Virat Kohli that is troubling the Indian camp the most after he registered consecutive ducks for the first time in his ODI career. No doubt that pair will want to be sent off in style for what looms as their final match on Australian shores.

After picking the same side two games in a row, will they be tempted to change things up in Sydney with young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings? Dangerous left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also in the squad, as is swing bowler Prasidh Krishna, who could pose a significant threat with the next ball.

Possible XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Local knowledge

The highest scoring ODI venue of the series, Australia pilled on 4-389 the last time these two sides played a 50-over match at the SCG in 2020. They played two matches at the SCG in that series with Steve Smith scoring 62-ball centuries in each of them as Australia won both games.

Unsurprisingly, spin plays a bigger role in Sydney than the previous two venues in this series, with spinners operating at a better economy rate than their fast-bowling counterparts in men's ODIs here since 2010.

Australia have won eight of their past nine men's ODIs at the SCG, losing once to England by 16 runs in 2018.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWWLLLNWLL

Australia have won three on the trot in the 50-over format for the first time since their 14-game winning streak came to an end in England last year. Another win would clinch their first ODI series sweep since beating West Indies 3-0 at home in February 2024.

India: LLWWWWWWWW

The world's top-ranked ODI side have suffered consecutive defeats after winning their previous eight one-day internationals. February’s Champions Trophy winners are in a transition phase of their own but they’ll be hoping for more out of their established stars Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and captain Shubman Gill as they head to Sydney trying to avoid their first ODI series whitewash since their 2022 tour of South Africa.

Rapid stats

Australia, who hold a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, have never swept India in a bilateral men's ODI series. The last time India failed to beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series was when they lost 3-0 at home in a five-match series in 1984.





Australia are on a six-game ODI winning streak at the SCG dating back to 2018 when they lost to England by 16 runs. The last time they recorded a longer winning run at the venue was a seven-game stretch between January 2003 and February 2005.





Australia have beaten India in the past three men's one-day internationals played between the two nations at the SCG. India's last ODI win at the venue was by six wickets in 2016.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Australia won by two wickets

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel