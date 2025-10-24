Healy trains as Aussies wait to make call on XI to play Proteas

Australia captain Alyssa Healy's recovery from a calf strain remains a day-to-day process approaching the business end of the World Cup

Alyssa Healy has returned to training in positive signs for the remainder of her ODI World Cup campaign, but Australia will wait to make a late call on her availability for Saturday's final round game against South Africa.

The Australia captain sat out Wednesday's win over England after suffering a minor calf strain during a training session on October 18, but joined her teammates at Holkar Stadium on Friday afternoon, where she undertook a light session.

Speaking to media on Friday, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath said a call had yet to be made on whether Healy would return to meet the Proteas.

"(Healy) is at training today ... we haven't finalised an XI yet, but she's still a bit of a day-by-day case and we'll see how that pans out," McGrath said.

"I really enjoyed (captaining) the England game ... I certainly have to listen a bit more in meetings and be a bit more switched on, but I really enjoyed the opportunity to lead and really enjoyed working with Ash (Gardner).

"She helped me a lot stepping into that vice-captain role and we're blessed with so much support in the Australian team and with bowlers being so diligent in their plans.

"So, it's a seamless transition (but) as much as I enjoyed it, pretty keen for Midge to come back as soon as possible."

Given Australia have already cemented their spot in the top four, they may opt to take a cautious approach to Healy's return, ahead of a semi-final to be played either next Wednesday or Thursday.

The top-of-the-table match against the Proteas will determine who finishes the round stage in first position - and therefore flies to Mumbai to meet fourth-ranked India at DY Patil Stadium on October 30 - and who heads to Guwahati to meet England on October 29.

Alyssa Healy is on deck at Aussie training. No call made yet on whether she'll play tomorrow but she's started off jogging intervals alongside the physical performance coach #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/Y4gwJVXCfk — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) October 24, 2025

Healy started Friday's session jogging intervals around the Holkar Stadium outfield, wearing a compression sleeve on her right calf.

She then headed to the nets, where she faced throwdowns from Australia assistant coach Dan Marsh.

If and when Healy does return to Australia's XI this tournament, they do have the option of playing her as a specialist batter, with back-up wicketkeeper Beth Mooney remaining behind the stumps.

That was the approach Australia took during several tours across Healy's injury plagued 2024-25 season, where she played an ODI series against New Zealand and the MCG Ashes Test as a specialist bat due to foot and knee issues.

Australia will also mull their optimal bowling attack for the showdown with South Africa, who are on a five-game winning streak after being bowled out for 69 by England in their first game of the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has yet to feature in consecutive matches as her loads are carefully managed following knee surgery, and if that pattern continues, could again sit out for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

"Good question – but one for the physios," McGrath said of Molineux.

"The most pleasing thing for me is she's had a huge impact for us in this World Cup.

"She's a crucial player and it's been awesome to see how much of a role she's played for us with not much cricket leading in.

"She's worked extremely hard to be at this World Cup ... so whether it's against South Africa or in the finals, she's already been a huge player for us and she will be for the rest of the tournament."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.