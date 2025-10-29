Cricket.com.au's World Cup team of the tournament

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 365 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | Ave: 60.83 | HS:109

Mandhana was one of the first names on this list, and after a slow start to the tournament the India opener has been at her sublime best. She struck a century at the right time to help India seal their semi-finals berth against New Zealand, while she also dominated Australia in Vizag.

Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wk)

Matches: 4 | Runs: 294 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 0 | Ave: 98 | HS:142 | ct: 4 | st: 1

It was a tight battle to join Mandhana at the top of the order, but Australia captain Alyssa Healy has edged out Pratika Rawal and Laura Wolvaardt with her high strike rate of 131.25, compared to Rawal's 77 and Wolvaardt's 89. Her twin tons are also an edge, while she also takes the gloves. Healy had a couple of glaring errors against Bangladesh but has otherwise been solid, while only Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz and Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana Joty executed more dismissals behind the stumps - and Healy's batting makes her the stronger all-round package.

Heather Knight (England)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 288 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1 | Ave: 57.60 | HS: 109

Heather Knight has been seriously impressive since going back into the ranks after losing the England captaincy. It was hard to believe she had not played since suffering a serious hamstring injury in May prior to this tournament, given the way she immediately found her feet. Knight hit a critical century against India, while she was also rock solid in helping England get through a scare against Bangladesh.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 289 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | Ave: 57.80 | HS: 112

Sophie Devine had a memorable tournament with the bat in her final World Cup, but unfortunately she just didn't have the support she needed around her, while the rain also harmed the White Ferns' chances of making the semi-finals.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 265 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 0 | Ave: 88.33 | HS: 115 | Wickets: 7 | Econ: 5.00 | Ave: 30 | BB: 2/39

Ashleigh Gardner has lived up to her billing as the world's top-ranked ODI allrounder, impressing with bat and ball. She's hit two centuries – both coming with Australia under pressure when she arrived in the middle – and made her mark with her off-spin. She's coming in at No.5 here, ahead of Annabel Sutherland. It would typically be the other way around in the Australian order, but Gardner's had the edge with the bat at this World Cup.

Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 114 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | Ave: 38.00 | HS: 98* | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 3.97 | Ave: 13.33 | BB: 5/40

In a tournament where the wickets table is dominated by the spinners, Annabel Sutherland found herself at the top of the tree at the end of the round-robin stage with 15 wickets. She has been devastatingly effective through the middle overs, using her slower ball and other variations to perfection. After a slow start with the bat, she found form against England, hitting an unbeaten 98.

Deepti Sharma (India)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 133 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 | Ave: 26.60 | HS: 53 | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 5.43 | Ave: 22.46 | BB: 4/51

Deepti Sharma has been a consistent wicket taker for India throughout the tournament with her off-spin, peaking with her 4-51 against England. She also hit a half-century in that game, but her most important display with the bat came at the start of the tournament when she hit 53 to pull her team out of a tricky spot against Sri Lanka.

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)

Matches: 7 | Runs: 179 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | Ave: 59.66 | HS: 84*| Wickets: 6 | Econ: 5.32 | Ave: 26.50 | BB: 2/52

Nadine de Klerk has picked up the nickname 'Nadine de Clutch' at this tournament and for good reason, given her career-best run with the bat coming in at No.8. She's been the ideal finisher for the Proteas, steering them home in tight run chases, including her 84no against India, while she also hammered 41 off 16 against Pakistan to help South Africa post a 300-plus total off a reduced 40 overs.

01:03 Play video 'It's fizzing out!' King reacts to seven-wicket haul

Alana King (Australia)

Matches: 6 | Wickets: 13 | 5WI: 1 | Econ: 3.57 | Ave: 12.92 | BB: 7/18

Alana King is the form leg-spinner in the world right now. After being miserly with the ball without reward through the middle overs against England and Bangladesh, King was devastating against South Africa, taking 7-18 in the best ever Women's ODI World Cup haul.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 10 | 5WI: 0 | Econ: 5.07 | Ave: 21.30| BB: 4/27

Amid a bitterly disappointing tournament for her team that yielded four losses and three washouts, Sana's form with the ball was a highlight. She was swinging it around corners against England, picking up 4-17 in what looked set to be a historic win for Pakistan before the rain ruined their hopes. This spot could have gone to yet another spinner, but in the interests of balance, Fatima gets the nod as a standout new-ball quick.

Linsey Smith (England)

Matches: 7 | Wickets: 12 | 5WI: 0 | Econ: 3.60 | Ave: 15.50| BB: 4/17

Linsey Smith often stands in the shadows of fellow English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone but she has enjoyed a breakout tournament after only making her ODI debut earlier this year. She's not a prolific turner of the ball like Ecclestone is – if anything, she gets swing with the new ball – and that's what has made her so effective in the Powerplay alongside quick Lauren Bell.