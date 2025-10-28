'Time to get on with it': Mooney sets sights on World Cup semis

Beth Mooney has been problem solver throughout the World Cup, but her intentions for the semi-final are simple

Beth Mooney has declared it is time to "get on with it" as she targets big runs in Thursday's ODI World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai.

Mooney struck a match-saving century in challenging conditions against Pakistan during the round-robin stage in Colombo, but the 31-year-old is often her own toughest critic and after making starts in Australia's most recent games, she is hungry for more.

The left-hander followed up her 109 against Pakistan with four in Australia's world-record chase of 330 against India, then was not required to bat against Bangladesh, before knocks of 20 and 42 against England and South Africa.

"It's been a lot of fun, there's been plenty of challenges along the way," Mooney said on Tuesday of the tournament to date.

"We've certainly been pushed in different games and under different circumstances.

"My last few games, I've probably been a little bit disappointed with how I've got out and probably got a few starts and not really going on with it.

"So hopefully there's some runs left in me for the big games.

"I'm happy with how I'm hitting it, I'd just like to go on for a big score again."

Mooney has shifted into a slightly different role in the Australian order since the retirement of Meg Lanning, moving up the order to cement herself at No.4.

Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the World Cup, she reflected on how she had adapted to the role over the past two years.

"There's a lot for me to learn in that role ... when I was at the last World Cup, I was batting number five (and had) Rach Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, pretty much four of our best ever to do it ahead of me.

"So I got to do lots of the fun stuff in that tournament and come in with 10 or 15 overs to go.

"Number four has been slightly different for me lately, so I'll enjoy the problem-solving side of it.

"I've spent a little bit of time in the pre-season working on a few different things in terms of my mindset when I first walk out to bat – so hopefully, when the pressure is on and the game's on the line, I can make good decisions and execute my skills that I know I can in those conditions."

Mooney could not have done better at prophesising the problem-solving aspect of her job at this tournament.

Australia have had their top-order wobbles at various points through the group stage, and were in dire straits at 6-76 against Pakistan before Mooney shared crucial partnerships with lower-order batters Kim Garth and Alana King to ultimately set a match-winning total of 9-221.

She also helped Annabel Sutherland steady an early collapse when Australia found themselves 3-24 against England, and likewise alongside Georgia Voll when Australia were 2-11 chasing a meagre 97 against South Africa.

"It's been tough at times, not knowing what kind of role they want me to play, but I think at the same time, it's been really nice to problem solve as I've gone along," Mooney said.

"I've had some partnerships here and there … but I think, it's probably time for me to get on with it and go on with the big score."

Australia have returned to familiar territory for the first time in this World Cup, having played five T20Is at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai across two tours since December 2022, alongside Women's Premier League matches.

They have never played a one-dayer at the ground, but are familiar with the atmosphere when there is a full house, having played in front of several sold out and deafening 45,000-plus strong crowds in 2022.

"We haven't been here for a couple of years, but it's been an amazing venue for women's cricket in India," Mooney said.

"Hopefully there'll be a huge crowd, and we know what the conditions are going to be like as well."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: England v South Africa, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.