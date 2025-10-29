World Cup 'curveballs' set Australia up for semi-final showdown

Selection questions, a dodgy forecast and a formidable opponent all stand between Australia and yet another ODI World Cup final

Australia arrived in India expecting the unexpected, and after problem-solving their way through a challenging round-robin stage, Beth Mooney believes they are primed for whatever India – and Mumbai – will throw at them in Thursday's semi-final.

The tournament favourites will go into the knockout at DY Patil Stadium on a 15-game unbeaten streak in ODI World Cup matches, but standing between them and the decider is a wildly talented, at times unpredictable and ever-emotive India team who'll have the backing of a sold-out 50,000-strong crowd behind them.

Australia's six wins from six games at this World Cup were rarely easy sailing, as they recovered from 4-128 against New Zealand, 7-76 against Pakistan, 4-68 against England and chased down a world record 330 against India.

"It's been a lot of fun, there's been plenty of challenges along the way," Mooney said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"We've certainly been pushed in different games and under different circumstances.

"We've played a lot against India in the last probably four or five years, in some big games, in some bilateral series, so we know each other's games pretty well.

"There's no secrets out there anymore in cricket around the world, but I think that's what will make a pretty interesting contest.

"I think what's happened in the round games doesn't really count for anything – now we both start on zero points and zero runs come Thursday at 3pm so it's just about making sure we execute our skills from ball one and whoever remains, I guess the most composed throughout the day will probably come away with the win."

Australia have yet to play at DY Patil this tournament, while India met New Zealand at the Navi Mumbai venue before a rain-truncated game against Bangladesh.

However, Alyssa Healy's team have played five T20Is at the ground across the last three years, alongside Women's Premier League matches, making it more familiar than any previous ground in this tournament.

What is less predictable is India's XI, and the Mumbai forecast.

The hosts are poised to hand Shafali Verma a shock recall for the semi-final, with the powerful opener called into the squad after more than a year on the outer in the 50-over format.

The 21-year-old did not even make India's long-list of stand-by players ahead of the tournament, but her unique skills and X-factor were enough to see her called in to replace opener Pratika Rawal, who has been robbed of what would have been her first World Cup knockout game after severely injuring her ankle in a fielding mishap against Bangladesh.

"I'm pretty gutted for Pratika, I think she's played exceptionally well for India across the last eight months," Mooney said.

"We know how big these games are and how little they come around.

"So certainly thinking of her, but at the same time, Shafali has had an excellent domestic T20 tournament and we know the strength that she adds to that line-up if she plays.

"But they've got some excellent batters (already) in their line-up too, so we've got to plan for her as well as everyone else.

"I think there's always a bit of a spice in the contest when Shafali's out there, so I'm sure if she does find her way into that XI, no doubt it'll be a pretty thrilling contest between bat and ball."

Meanwhile, unseasonal rain in Mumbai could play havoc with the semi-final.

The city has been lashed with afternoon and evening rain in recent days, and more is forecast for Thursday, and Friday's reserve day.

Play is scheduled to begin at 3pm, and given each team must have the opportunity to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be possible, there is the potential the game could stretch across two days for that to happen.

"It's a bit of a weird one, knowing that it could potentially go over two days," Mooney said.

"But at the same time, we've been thrown a few curve balls throughout tournaments on the global level across the last few years as well, so this will be no different.

"I think, first and foremost, we've got to go into the game thinking it's going to be 100-over contest, and then adjust from there, but from our point of view, nothing really changes.

"We've got a pretty dynamic team line-up when we're all fit and available, so I'm sure not too much will change if it gets reduced."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: England v South Africa, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

