'200 per cent ready': Confident Shafali sets sights on Aussie bowlers

India opener bursting with confidence as she rejoins their ODI World Cup campaign after a year on the outer

Shafali Verma says she is ready tackle Australia following her last-minute ODI World Cup call-up, declaring herself "200 per cent" ready to succeed.

After a year on the outer of India's ODI side after falling out of favour with selectors, Verma was on Monday named as a surprise replacement player for injured opener Pratika Rawal, who was robbed of what would have been her first World Cup knockout game after severely injuring her ankle in a fielding mishap against Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old did not even make India's long-list of stand-by players ahead of the tournament, but her unique skills and X-factor were enough to entice selectors to add her to the mix to take on Australia.

There is no confirmation Shafali will be included in India's XI on Thursday – and they have other candidates including Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues – however Shafali was wheeled out for their pre-game press conference on Wednesday evening, where she reflected on her sudden recall.

"I was playing domestic cricket and was in good touch," she told reporters in Mumbai.

"Now you're talking about the semi-finals … it's not something new for me because I've played many semi-finals before.

"It's just a matter of keeping my mind clear and giving myself confidence.

"I've been in such situations earlier, so it's nothing new, I'll keep telling myself to stay calm and believe in myself.

"So absolutely, I'll do well – 200 per cent."

Shafali debuted for India as a precocious 15-year-old in 2019, immediately making an impact at the top level and enjoying entertaining tussles with Australia.

She hit 49 off 28 during a T20I tri-series against the Aussies in the lead-up to the 2020 T20 World Cup, then a 15-ball 29 in the opening game, but Megan Schutt had the last laugh in the final at the MCG, as she had Shafali caught behind for two in the first over of India's chase.

In ODIs, Shafali's highest score against Australia is a 91-ball 56, scored in India's memorable win 2021 victory in Mackay that snapped the Aussies' 26-game one-day winning streak.

She was dropped in October 2024, as selectors lost patience with her lack of consistency, sending her back to work on her game on the domestic circuit. Shafali did exactly that, dominating their T20 competition before enjoying a strong campaign for Delhi Capitals in the WPL earlier this year.

It was enough to earn a T20I recall against England in July, where she hit 176 runs at a strike rate of 158.55 across the five-game series, before she was sent to Australia with India A, where a half-century in the 50-over leg was not enough to earn a spot in the original World Cup squad.

But when a spot became available for the mission of overcoming Australia, Shafali got the call.

"When I joined the team, everyone was very welcoming, I felt really good seeing that," she said of her first training session back with the Indian team on Tuesday.

"I was playing T20s and as a batter, it's not easy to switch formats so quickly, but we had good practice sessions yesterday and today.

"I stayed calm and batted welll, I tried to attack the bowlers who were in my range ... I've had long batting sessions over the last two days, and I'm feeling really good because whatever I'm trying is working out.

"So yes, I'm happy with my touch … it's looking very good for me.

"The coach, captain, and even Smriti told me that I just need to play my game – there's no pressure.

"I just have to play the way I know, without panicking, so yes, I've been given a lot of freedom, and I'll try to respect the good balls and hit the ones in my range.

"It's been a great welcome, and hopefully, if I get the chance, I'll do well."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: South Africa defeated England by 125 runs

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: South Africa v TBC, Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

