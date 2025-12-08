Maddinson eyes top-flight return after signing new BBL deal

Nic Maddinson is poised to make his return to top-flight cricket in the upcoming Big Bash season after signing a new one-year deal with Sydney Thunder.

Maddinson, who missed the Thunder's entire BBL|14 campaign due to a finger injury that required surgery, is also yet to play for NSW this summer after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer during the winter.

But the 33-year-old, who welcomed his second child, Wilder, with wife Bianca two months ago, has been back training since receiving the all clear from doctors in September that the treatment had worked.

Last month he scored 89 from 72 balls for his club team Eastern Suburbs in just his second game back after cancer treatment, hitting the first delivery he faced over long on for six.

The Test- and T20I-capped batter also featured for the NSW Second XI in early November and is excited to get started with the Thunder as they kick off their KFC BBL|15 season with a grand final rematch against Hobart Hurricanes next Tuesday.

"I got injured just before the season started last year and missed all the tournament, but I was around towards the end at training … so really excited to be involved hopefully in a playing capacity and a bit closer to the squad (this season)," Maddinson said.

"There's been a few setbacks for myself lately, but I've had amazing support from my friends, family and the club.

"Now I'm just keen to lock in, get the season started and hopefully help the boys go one better than last year."

The Thunder will be Maddinson's fourth Big Bash team after starting his career with crosstown rivals Sydney Sixers where he was the club's leading batter with 275 runs in their BBL|01 triumph.

The left-hander has amassed more than 2000 runs so far across a BBL career spanning 13 seasons and 111 games, spending his first seven years at the Sixers before three each at the Melbourne Stars and Renegades respectively.

Maddinson's recommitment adds vital depth to a Thunder batting unit that overcame season ending injuries to himself, Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams, as well as the loss of Sam Konstas to the Test team, to reach the BBL|14 Final last summer.

"I definitely think we can be back at the top again and pushing to win a final," he said.

"It was a pretty amazing game in the end; we put ourselves in a really good position and got undone by a bit of brilliance from one player.

"We can take a lot of confidence coming out of last season and the improvements that we made.

"We made our home ground a really tough place for other teams to come as well … so I think we can be really confident coming into this season."

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said Maddinson's decision to re-sign showed his determination to make his mark in Thunder colours.

"I know how eager he was to play in front of the Thunder Nation before his injury and I know that eagerness has doubled since then," he said.

"We're backing 'Maddo' to make a real impact this season, both at the crease and through his leadership around the team."