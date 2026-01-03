Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

The Scorchers and Strikers face off for the Jason Gillespie Trophy at Optus Stadium

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 23, KFC BBL|15

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Sunday, January 4. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (8.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (9.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Ben Treloar and Eloise Sheridan (field), Steve Dionysius (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Charlie Burke (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner (c) Ins: Joel Curtis. Outs: Finn Allen (injured)

Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis appears likely to make his BBL debut following a finger injury to back-up keeper and big-hitter Finn Allen during the Scorchers' last match against the Hurricanes. Curtis earned his first Big Bash contract just prior to this year's season opener against the Sixers, signing as a local replacement player for Josh Inglis (national duties).

Adelaide Strikers: Mackenzie Harvey, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matt Short (c), Henry Thornton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood Ins: Tabraiz Shamsi. Outs: Hassan Ali (omitted), Harry Nielsen (omitted)

Tabraiz Shamsi has signed with the Strikers as an overseas replacement for the remainder of BBL|15. The South African spinner comes in as cover for English pair Luke Wood and Jamie Overton, who have been named in England's T20 World Cup squad and will be unavailable for a possible Strikers finals campaign. Hassan Ali and Harry Nielsen have been omitted.

Club news

Perth Scorchers

Adelaide Strikers

Players to watch

Mitch Marsh (Scorchers): Australia's T20 skipper found top gear for the first time in BBL|15 with as scintillating 102 off 58 balls in their last match against the Hurricanes. It was only a matter of time for Marsh who also registered a T20 international century against New Zealand earlier in the summer and said he'd been feeling "pretty good" despite missing out in their first four games of the season.

Jamie Overton (Strikers): It's been a quite start to the season for the England international with the bat, but Overton has been in top form with the ball and collected his best Big Bash figures of 3-19 in their New Year's Eve win over the Heat. The allrounder has taken six wickets in four games and it's only a matter of time until he finds his destructive best with the bat, having shown glimpses with scores of 30, 11 and 10 striking at 134 so far this season.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 243 2 Sam Harper S Harper 231 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 211 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 183 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 179 7 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 174 8 Tim Seifert T Seifert 170

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 10 2 Tom Curran T Curran 10 3 Jack Edwards J Edwards 10 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10 5 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 9 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 8 7 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8 8 Rishad Hossain M Hossain 8

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 11 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 10 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 10 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 10 8 Sam Harper S Harper 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Perth Scorchers have won six of their past eight BBL matches against Adelaide Strikers in Western Australia, including a five-wicket victory when they last met in Perth (January 18, 2025).





Adelaide Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL for the first time since January 2024, following their seven-wicket victory against Brisbane Heat last time out.





Perth Scorchers have won each of their past two BBL matches; the last time they won more than two consecutive games in the competition was a nine-match span from January 2023 to January 2024.





Chris Lynn (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 294 runs at an average of 49 across his past seven BBL innings, including 79 not out against Brisbane Heat last time out; he'll be aiming for consecutive 50-plus scores in the competition for the first time since December 2023.





(Adelaide Strikers) has scored 294 runs at an average of 49 across his past seven BBL innings, including 79 not out against Brisbane Heat last time out; he'll be aiming for consecutive 50-plus scores in the competition for the first time since December 2023. Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) has scored 923 runs at an average of 46.2 across his past 35 BBL innings; he scored 21 runs the last time he faced the Strikers (January 18, 2025).

What's on the line?

Each season the Strikers and Scorchers compete for the Jason Gillespie Trophy, which is named in honour of the former Australia fast bowler and Adelaide coach and celebrates Indigenous culture. The Scorchers are the current holders after winning the most recent clash last season by five wickets.

With a game in hand on the rest of the competition, a third win of the season will put the Strikers into the top four entering the business end of the season. The Scorchers meanwhile sit third with three wins and will be out to maintain their good form in front of their home fans.

