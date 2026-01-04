Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

The Big Bash heads up the coast as the Sixers take on the Heat at Coffs Harbour

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 24, KFC BBL|15

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour

When: Monday, January 5. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Sharad Patel and Mike Graham-Smith (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitch Claydon (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk Ins: Kane Richardson. Outs: Jafer Chohan (omitted).

Big Bash journeyman Kane Richardson has been brought back into the squad for a potential appearance at Coffs Harbour. Jafer Chohan comes out in his place, with the international signing only featuring in two matches in BBL|15 to-date.

Brisbane Heat: Tom Balkin, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Liam Haskett, Lachlan Hearne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney (c), Colin Munro, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood Unchanged

The Heat have retained the same squad that conquered the previously undefeated Melbourne Stars on Friday evening. Max Bryant led the charge to victory with a blistering 48 not-out off 26 deliveries, combining with Xavier Bartlett for a 66-run partnership off the last 25 balls.

Club news

Sydney Sixers

Brisbane Heat

Players to watch

Josh Philippe (Sixers): While last year's Coffs Harbour fixture was abandoned due to rain, Philippe top scored with 41 for the Sixers in the two sides' previous clash there in January 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in sensational form in BBL|15 as one of the shinning lights amid the Sixers' slow start, with 46 against the Strikers followed by a superb 96 from 57 balls against the Thunder.

Matt Kuhnemann (Heat): The left-arm spinner also has form at Coffs Harbour with 2-19 going at less than a run-a-ball from his four overs in that 2024 clash, which the Heat won by three runs under the DLS method. Kuhnemann returned his best figures of the tournament so far (1-22) in the Heat's last match against the Stars and will be seeking multiple wickets for the first time in BBL|15 against the Sixers.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 243 2 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 3 Sam Harper S Harper 231 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 196 5 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 179 7 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 174 8 David Warner D Warner 174

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Haris Rauf H Rauf 10 2 Tom Curran T Curran 10 3 Jack Edwards J Edwards 10 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 10 6 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 10 7 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 8 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 8

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 14 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 4 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 5 David Warner D Warner 12 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 10 7 Ben McDermott B McDermott 10 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 10

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Each of the past five BBL matches between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat have been won by the away team on the day; the Sixers defeated the Heat by eight wickets in their most recent meeting (December 29, 2024 at the Gabba).





Brisbane Heat will be aiming for consecutive wins in the BBL for the first time since December 2024, following their four-wicket victory against Melbourne Stars last time out.





Sydney Sixers have won two of their past three BBL matches, including a six-wicket victory against Melbourne Renegades last time out; it's as many as they won across their eight games prior (won two, lost six).





Matt Renshaw (Brisbane Heat) has scored 405 runs at an average of 45 across his past 10 BBL innings; although, he was dismissed for only a single run the last time he faced the Sixers in BBL|14.





(Brisbane Heat) has scored 405 runs at an average of 45 across his past 10 BBL innings; although, he was dismissed for only a single run the last time he faced the Sixers in BBL|14. Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers) scored 50-plus without being dismissed the last time he faced the Heat (66no in BBL|14); he's scored 243 runs at an average of 22.1 across his 11 innings in the competition since then.

What's on the line?

It's been an up and down start for both the Sixers and Heat in BBL|15 with neither team able to string two consecutive wins together so far. The Heat's win over the Stars saw them jump back into the top four, but they've played an extra game compared to the teams around them, so they need to keep winning if they're to stay there. Meanwhile, it's been an unusually slow start for the Sixers with two wins from their first five games, but a third victory will see them keep within touching distance of a finals spot.

KFC BBL|15 standings