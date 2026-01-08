Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder: match preview

It's crunch time in BBL|15 for the two bottom-ranked sides as they face off at the Gabba

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 29, KFC BBL|15

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Saturday, January 10. Bat flip at 2.15pm local (3.15pm AEDT), first ball at 3pm local (4pm AEDT)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: Tom Balkin, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Zaman Khan, Usman Khawaja (c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Oli Patterson, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth Ins: Marnus Labuschagne, Zaman Khan, Usman Khawaja. Outs: Liam Haskett (omitted), Lachlan Hearne (omitted), Jack Wood (omitted).

A monumental boost for the Heat as finals draw nearer, with Marnus Labuschagne and recently retired Test batter Usman Khawaja making their returns to the BBL. Khawaja will assume captaincy honours from stand-in Nathan McSweeney upon his return. The Heat will also welcome Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan to the side after he was signed as an International Replacement Player for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi. Liam Haskett, Jack Wood and Lachlan Hearne have all been omitted.

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner (c), David Willey Unchanged

David Warner's side remains unchanged for Saturday, with no Australian Test squad players returning to the Thunder's ranks for the weekend.

Club news

Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder

Players to watch

Oli Patterson (Heat): The 20-year-old rising star has taken four wickets in his three games since making his BBL debut against the Strikers. Also made a vital 19 not out in their narrow loss to the Sixers in their last match.

Tanveer Sangha (Thunder): The leg-spinner returned to the Thunder line-up and was their most economical bowler with 0-19 from his four overs in their last match. The Thunder will be relying on Sangha to keep it tight again as they head to the Gabba, another high-scoring venue.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 272 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 245 3 David Warner D Warner 241 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 231 6 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 220 7 Matthew Gilkes M Gilkes 208 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 2 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 3 Haris Rauf H Rauf 13 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 13 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 11 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 7 Joel Paris J Paris 11 8 Tom Curran T Curran 10

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 15 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Josh Brown J Brown 13 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 5 David Warner D Warner 13 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 12 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Thunder defeated the Brisbane Heat by 34 runs when they last met in the BBL earlier this season (December 22, 2025), snapping a four-match losing run against them; the Thunder will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Heat in the competition for the first time since December 2022.

Brisbane Heat have won all three of their matches in Queensland in this BBL|15 season; a fourth consecutive win in this game would equal the Heat's longest winning run at home from the start of a campaign in the history of the competition (won four in BBL|13).





Sydney Thunder have won only one of their past eight BBL matches – a 34-run victory in their most recent meeting against the Brisbane Heat. The Thunder have lost each of their four games since then.





Matthew Renshaw (245) is five away from reaching 250 runs for the Brisbane Heat in this BBL|15 season; if he can reach the milestone it'd be the fourth time he's achieved it in a single season – the outright second most of any player for the Heat in the history of the competition (Chris Lynn five times, Renshaw, Max Bryant and Brendon McCullum all three times).





(245) is five away from reaching 250 runs for the Brisbane Heat in this BBL|15 season; if he can reach the milestone it'd be the fourth time he's achieved it in a single season – the outright second most of any player for the Heat in the history of the competition (Chris Lynn five times, Renshaw, Max Bryant and Brendon McCullum all three times). David Warner (Sydney Thunder) has scored 197 runs without being dismissed across his past two BBL innings (130 not out and 67no); only Usman Khawaja (five times from December 2015 to January 2018) and Chris Gayle (three times from December 2011 to January 2012) have logged more consecutive 50-plus scores for the Thunder in BBL history.

What's on the line?

Given their poor net run-rate, the Heat are two wins from the top four so require at least two wins from their final three matches to remain in the hunt for finals. They won't get a better chance than against the last-placed Thunder to get back on the winner's list. David Warner's side meanwhile are playing for pride with their finals hopes all but extinguished with just one win from seven games.

