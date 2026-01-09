Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars: match preview

After an epic encounter last Sunday, the Renegades host the Stars at Marvel Stadium in the return Melbourne derby

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 30, KFC BBL|15

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Saturday, January 10. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Sam Nogajski and Riki Wessels (field), Donovan Koch (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Jason Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Matthew Spoors, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland (c) Ins: Brendan Doggett, Harry Dixon. Outs: Ollie Peake (national duties), Andrew Tye (omitted).

Brendan Doggett is primed to play his first match for the Renegades in time for the second Melbourne Derby of BBL|15, joining a number of Australian Test squad members in rejoining the Big Bash ranks. Batter Harry Dixon also folds back into the squad. Andrew Tye has been omitted for Saturday night, while last week's match-winner, Ollie Peake, has departed to Namibia for the Under 19 World Cup.

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sam Hain, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Haris Rauf, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis (c), Mitch Swepson Ins: Tom Curran. Outs: Jono Merlo (selection).

Tom Curran slots back into the Stars' squad after being a late withdrawal with hip soreness just prior to his side's most recent match against the Sydney Sixers. Curran's replacement, Jono Merlo, comes out of the squad in lieu of the international's return.

Club news

Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Stars

Players to watch

Will Sutherland (Renegades): Can the Renegades skipper do it again? His penultimate ball six off his Stars counterpart last Sunday revived the Renegades season and he's primed for a big performance after providing handy contributions with bat and ball in their past two victories with scores of 15 and 19 not out, as well as a wicket in each.

Will Sutherland hits Marcus Stoinis for SIX to win the Melbourne Derby for the Renegades! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/W2HsNyGYXQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2026

Marcus Stoinis (Stars): The Stars skipper will be seeking redemption after conceding a six from the second last ball to go down in the first Melbourne derby of the season. Stoinis has been in great touch with the bat in BBL|15 but will be hoping to kick on to another big score after being dismissed for 33, 16 and 43 in his past three innings. The allrounder has also been a reliable contributor with the ball, taking nine wickets this season.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 272 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 245 3 David Warner D Warner 241 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 240 5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 231 6 Aaron Hardie A Hardie 220 7 Matthew Gilkes M Gilkes 208 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 193

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 14 2 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 3 Haris Rauf H Rauf 13 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 13 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 11 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 7 Joel Paris J Paris 11 8 Tom Curran T Curran 10

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Finn Allen F Allen 15 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 3 Josh Brown J Brown 13 4 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 13 5 David Warner D Warner 13 6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 12 8 Jack Wildermuth J Wildermuth 11

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades defeated Melbourne Stars by four wickets when they last met in the BBL last Sunday, snapping a three-match losing run against them; the Renegades will be aiming to defeat the Stars more than once in a single season for just the third time in the history of the competition (also won two in BBL|12 and BBL|02).





Each of the Melbourne Stars' past seven BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day; the Stars have won four of those seven games.





Melbourne Renegades have won their past two BBL matches; the last time the Renegades won more than two consecutive games was a three-match span in December 2022.





Three players have taken 10-plus wickets for the Melbourne Stars in this BBL|15 season – Peter Siddle (13), Haris Rauf (13), Tom Curran (10). The last time the Stars had more players reach double figures in this category was four in BBL|12 (Luke Wood – 20, Nathan Coulter-Nile – 16, Adam Zampa – 16, Liam Hatcher – 11).





(13), (13), (10). The last time the Stars had more players reach double figures in this category was four in BBL|12 (Luke Wood – 20, Nathan Coulter-Nile – 16, Adam Zampa – 16, Liam Hatcher – 11). Tim Seifert (187 in BBL|15) is 13 away from reaching 200-plus runs for Melbourne Renegades in a BBL season for the second time (200 in BBL|14); he'd be the seventh player to achieve it more than once for the Renegades in BBL history – Aaron Finch (9 times), Sam Harper (4), Shaun Marsh (4), Cameron White (3), Marcus Harris (2) and Tom Cooper (2).

What's on the line?

Two wins on the bounce, which began with their thrilling penultimate ball victory over the Stars at the MCG, has the Renegades back in the hunt for a finals berth. They'll be seeking to keep that momentum rolling and make it two from two against their crosstown rivals in BBL|15 after losing both Melbourne derbies last season. The Stars meanwhile need to snap a three-game losing streak to get their season back on track and maintain their strong position in the finals race.

The Melbourne Mace, a new 1.4m tall trophy that's plinth will light up with the winner's colours, will again be up for grabs in the return derby. The Renegades are the current holders following their victory last Sunday with Jackson Warne, the son of inaugural Melbourne Star and Aussie legend Shane Warne, presenting the mace to Will Sutherland in the middle of the MCG after he hit the winning runs.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland with the Melbourne Mace after their derby win over the Stars // Getty

